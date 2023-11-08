Intuition is a “gut feeling,” that “I feel it in my bones” feeling. Have you ever felt those?

Your ability to convert business off Instagram is just one of those “feelings” away.

Picture this: Your day-to-day prospecting involves calling and talking to people, sending reminder texts and maintaining relationships with potential clients in your pipeline. How do you do that? You take a mental inventory of the timeline for the person and when you should follow up.

You even learn the right way to “ask” for business through sales training. You remember things about them and tie that into how you work with them professionally.

So how can you translate your ability to do this off social media and do it on it through DMs?

Most real estate professionals post content consistently, but the issue remains that they are not actively prospecting with their accounts and in their DMs. Instead, they are passively prospecting, waiting for messages to come to them.

They are waiting to see what others do and are not active in their responses. If the goal is always to have a full pipeline, then seeing your Instagram as a viable lead source is necessary.

How can you be active? Will the strategy you choose help you work through the four to six touchpoints it typically takes to convert a lead? What is the No. 1 sign that someone is ready for you to “move the meeting,” and what does that look like?

Passive prospecting on Instagram

Why are so many people still saying, “I have not gotten any business from my Instagram?”

Because the passive approach results are challenging to measure, as you must wait for the people to respond or for business to come to you. The decision is entirely up to others.

You can post unique content with high-value information and be good at sharing authentic content people can connect with, but you are still relying on the consumer of your content to reach out.

Therefore, the 45/20 rule is such a powerful tool. While the passive prospecting approach will certainly add credibility to you, when you combine it with the active approach, you initiate and can get through the four to six touchpoints it takes to convert a client significantly faster, and you are in control of your opportunities.