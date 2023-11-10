The new future of real estate starts now

In recent weeks the real estate industry has experienced seismic shifts, presenting new opportunities, new leadership dynamics and a call for decisive action. As a result, the landscape is evolving, and it is more crucial than ever to actively engage in the conversations shaping the future.

Subsequently, the exciting news is that the new era of real estate has arrived, bringing with it immense opportunities. So, stop reading, and start doing. This is not a moment to wait; it’s your call to action, an invitation to step into the next chapter of your professional journey.

The Inman community is coming together in New York City to kick off what could be the most important year in real estate. This requires big thinkers — and diverse leadership voices that embrace change.

You are the CEO of your future — and of the housing and real estate narrative

As entrepreneurs and founders of your real estate business — whether a solo agent or leading a brokerage or team — you are the CEO of your future. Your destiny is in your hands, and your role goes beyond observation; it requires active contribution to the unfolding narrative. What are the key elements for you to embrace in this evolving landscape?

Now is the time when connections serve as the bridge to the future

Inman “Connect” is more than a theme; it’s a call to action. It’s an opportunity to collaborate beyond individual brands as you connect ideas, forge partnerships and navigate the transformative terrain of the real estate industry (and have some fun).

Explore the event agenda and exclusive content as we collectively count down to Inman Connect New York 2024 — an event set to be a beacon in the ongoing evolution of real estate. The Inman events team is curating an experience designed to help you seize this moment.

We’re setting the stage, so you can create opportunities with a strategic approach:

1. Realign your proptech integration strategy

Think like a CEO and scrutinize emerging technologies, and MLSs that are reinventing the industry. Identify solutions that align with your business objectives and devise a strategic roadmap for seamless tech integration.

2. Seek strategic partnerships that only happen with in-person networking

Think like a CEO and view networking as a strategic initiative. Seek key industry players, envisioning partnerships beyond surface connections. Align collaborations with your long-term business strategy.

3. Clarify and embrace your leadership style in the digital era

Think like a CEO and scrutinize your digital leadership. Use insights as a blueprint for enhancing your brand’s online influence. Craft a visionary digital strategy positioning your company as a leader in the digital age.

4. Develop real estate branding and marketing insights

Think like a CEO and translate the successful strategies you learn about into actionable steps. Tailor your approach to niche markets or consumers to ensure strategies resonate with evolving trends.

5. Embrace AI adoption

Think like a CEO and immerse yourself in AI possibilities with our event ThinkTanks. We’ll have real estate’s AI early adopters on hand to help you evaluate practical applications within real estate and devise a strategic plan for incorporating AI into your business model.

6. Explore strategic visioning

Think like a CEO and actively engage in workshops as a leader shaping strategic vision. Use insights gained to refine and realign your organization’s long-term goals with the dynamic shifts discussed during the conference. Know when to pivot, and how to do it. Collaborate with mortgage and finance partners, explore new business models, hear from the top leaders, and stay up to date.

7. Optimize talent acquisition and retention

Think like a CEO and recognize the evolving talent landscape. Assess your team’s skills with a CEO’s foresight, anticipating future needs. Develop a talent strategy positioning your organization as a magnet for top industry professionals.

8. Discover a continuous learning culture

Think like a CEO and instill a culture of continuous learning. Join the Inman community and empower your team to stay ahead of industry advancements, fostering an environment where knowledge is a strategic asset.

Meet the future. It begins now. Join industry leaders like you at Inman Connect New York. Book your ICNY travel with the Inman Room Block, and take advantage of our Delta and United discount airfares! Register today.