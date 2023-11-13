The National Association of Realtors’ NAR NXT Conference is gearing up for a week in Anaheim, California. Here’s a rundown of the schedule plus the sessions and events you can’t afford to miss.

The National Association of Realtors is preparing to take over the Anaheim Convention Center for its NAR NXT Conference. For a week, 12,000 Realtors will be able to “Own the Moment” with hundreds of networking events, governance meetings, advisory boards, field experiences, galas and sessions featuring NAR leadership alongside dynamic keynote speakers Mindy Kaling, Kurt Warner and Nicole Malachowski.

Between the fun and education, NAR is making room to address its controversial year, which includes the fallout from former president Kenny Parcell’s resignation after facing a bevy of sexual assault allegations and a mounting list of antitrust lawsuits that aim to upend the current commission structure. NAR President Tracy Kasper will talk about her journey during Tuesday’s general session, and USC Race and Equity Center founder, executive director and NAR culture advisor Shaun Harper will share his investigative findings with NAR members during an hour-long session late Wednesday.

The week ends with two pivotal board of directors and delegate body meetings, both of which will be livestreamed on NAR.Realtor.

“Realtors and real estate professionals worldwide will gather with experts from business, technology, government, media, sports and entertainment to discuss opportunities and challenges in the constantly changing real estate landscape,” Kasper said in a prepared statement of the week ahead. “The preeminent real estate event of the year offers opportunities to learn, network, share ideas and best practices, serve and give back to the local Anaheim community, and much more.”

Download your NAR NXT mobile app, double-check the schedule, put on some comfy shoes, and keep reading to see the highlights from the upcoming week:

Sunday, Nov. 12

The first day of the conference will be filled with governance meetings, field experiences and a handful of social events to end the day, including a Women’s Council of Realtors (WCR) first-time attendee orientation and reception, invite-only Leadership Academy Reception and Graduation, and Residential Real Estate Council (RRC) welcome reception.

A majority of the governance meetings and field experiences are invitation-only or require a ticket or advanced registration.

The biggest event of the day, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT in Room 251 C, is a ticketed Realtor L.E.A.D Vision Course featuring Washington Association of Realtors CEO Steve Francks, 2018 NAR CEO and RE/MAX Boone Realty CEO Elizabeth Mendenhall, and 2011 NAR president and Phipps Realty principal broker Ron Phipps. Francks, Mendenhall, Phipps and several other instructors will explain how to sharpen your vision, create an all-star team and master other leadership basics.

Conference attendees can also explore Anaheim through two field experiences about SoCal architecture and cutting-edge sustainable home design in the Greater Anaheim area. The architecture experience will take attendees through Floral Park, Old Towne Orange and the Orange Circle, and the second experience includes a tour of several sustainable homes throughout the city. Attendees must reserve a ticket before the event and will meet in the Hall D Foyer at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Lastly, attendees can brush up on their fair housing knowledge through a three-hour course, Bias Override: Overcoming Barriers to Fair Housing. C.R. Copeland Real Estate principal broker Reggie Copeland and RE/MAX Around Atlanta founder Maura Neill will explain the dangers of stereotypical thinking, how to overcome implicit bias, and how to build authentic relationships with colleagues and consumers from diverse backgrounds. The course will take place in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel’s Platinum Ballroom from 1-4 p.m. PT and requires advanced registration.

Monday, Nov. 13

Monday will start with the Realtors Relief Foundation Breakfast in California Ballroom C from 7-8:30 a.m. PT. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will host the ticketed event featuring inspiring stories from Realtors who helped their communities after natural disasters.

The rest of the day is dedicated to meetings, forums and sessions for the Multicultural Real Estate Leadership Advisory Group, Association Executives Committee (AEC) Recommendations and Recognition Advisory Board, NAR Finance Committee, Past Presidents Advisory Group, The Real Estate Business Institute (REBI), the State Leadership Idea Exchange Council, the Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) and Multiple Listing Service (MLS) executives and staff members.

As noted before, the meetings may require an invite, advanced registration or may only be open to attendees who are part of a specific committee, council or group.

The highlights of the day include an eight-plus hour artificial intelligence certification course from REBI in Arbor C & D of the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort. Noted speaker and Realtor Marki Lemons-Ryhal will help attendees understand the ins and outs of ChatGPT, the legal and ethical challenges that come with integrating AI into a real estate business, and tips for effectively using AI to enhance the buyer and seller experience. More details about the course are here.

The Women’s Council of Realtors has a dynamic lineup of sessions on Monday, including a keynote from expert auctioneer Dia Bondi who helps women use auctioneering tactics to get what they deserve in life and business. The three sessions that follow will explain how to create a better work-life balance, effectively leverage social media to supercharge your business and wield emotional intelligence to get the best outcome for your clients during negotiations. The sessions are in the Westin Anaheim Resort Anabella Ballroom from 7:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT.

Once again, the day will end with several social events, including an Inaugural Gala in Anaheim Convention Center Hall D from 6:30-10 p.m. PT. The gala will celebrate the installation of NAR President Tracy Kasper and her leadership team. Tickets are $150 each and attendees are encouraged to follow a black-tie dress code.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

NAR NXT kicks into full gear on Tuesday, with NAR opening AXIS, an area where attendees can get help with registration and badge pick up, receive free branding and marketing help at the Revitalize Your Brand Bar, lounge at the Bank of America Recharge Station, and take advantage of several other complimentary services.

The general session starts at 8:45 p.m. PT in Anaheim Convention Center Hall D. The 90-minute session will include a fireside chat between 2023 NAR Vice President of Association Affairs Jennifer Wauhob and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and actor Mindy Kaling. NAR President Tracy Kasper will also give an overview of 2023 and cast her vision for the upcoming year.

From there, the day will launch into a series of informative sessions about diversity and inclusion, real estate technology, macroeconomics, fair housing and strategies for success in a volatile market. Here are some of the best sessions of the day:

The REACH Demo Day will highlight cutting-edge marketing, transaction management and lead generation tech from Highnote, Flock, Tongo, Plus Platform, Summer, Real Grader and Prisidio. (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 252 A from 10:30-11:30 a.m. PT).

Get the lowdown on what’s ahead for the U.S. economy in 2024 from NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun and several other experts representing the 2023 Residential Economic Issues & Trends Forum and the California Association of Realtors (Anaheim Convention Center, Hall D from 10:30-11:30 a.m. PT).

Understand how to effectively set buyer and seller expectations from The RECollective broker-owner and renowned real estate speaker Barb Betts . Betts will explain how to navigate transactions with transparency, integrity and expertise (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 252 A from noon to 1:00 p.m. PT).

. Betts will explain how to navigate transactions with transparency, integrity and expertise (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 252 A from noon to 1:00 p.m. PT). Learn how to craft and communicate your unique value proposition as a buyer’s agent from Madison Seminars broker-owner Lynn Madison (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 204 A from 1:30-1:50 p.m. PT). If you enjoy this session, attend her follow-up lecture about securing buyer representation agreements from 2-2:20 p.m. PT in the same room.

(Anaheim Convention Center, Room 204 A from 1:30-1:50 p.m. PT). If you enjoy this session, attend her follow-up lecture about securing buyer representation agreements from 2-2:20 p.m. PT in the same room. This year has been a whirlwind — listen to The Counselors of Real Estate 2023 Global Chair William McCarthy‘s predictions on the top current and emerging issues poised to impact the industry in the next 12 months (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 201 A from 3-4:00 p.m. PT).

The day will end with a dynamic lineup of networking sessions from 4:15-5:00 p.m. PT throughout the Anaheim Convention Center’s Main and North buildings. Attendees will also have the chance to meet NAR’s 2023 Leadership Team at Booth No. 563 in the Anaheim Convention Center, Hall B from 4-4:30 p.m. PT, before the evening launches into several receptions and galas for REBI, RRC, WCR and the Realtors Land Institute.

The premier event for the evening is the NAR NXT Welcome Event at Angel Stadium from 6:30-10:00 p.m. PT. The event will include batting practice, food and drinks, a self-guided stadium tour and a photo-op with star Angel’s player, Adam Kennedy. Get more information here.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

The fourth day of the conference kicks off with morning yoga from 7-7:45 a.m. PT in the Anaheim Convention Center’s Katella Terrace.

From there, attendees can network in the NAR NXT AXIS area before venturing to Wednesday’s general session featuring combat veteran, fighter squadron commander and first-ever woman Thunderbird pilot Col. Nicole Malachowski. Malachowski will use her story of perseverance and grit to help attendees understand how to navigate headwinds and ultimately turn the tides in their favor.

After Malachowski’s keynote, NAR leadership will announce the 2023 Good Neighbor Award honorees.

Like the days before, NAR NXT’s Wednesday schedule is overflowing with informational sessions, committee meetings and networking opportunities. Here are some of the best sessions of the day:

LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Chief Executive Officer Ryan Weyandt and LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Director of Education Alex Cruz will explain how to become an effective ally for the LGBTQ+ community as they fight for housing equality. The session will feature personal stories from Alliance members (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 210 B from 10:30-11:30 a.m. PT).

and LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Director of Education will explain how to become an effective ally for the LGBTQ+ community as they fight for housing equality. The session will feature personal stories from Alliance members (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 210 B from 10:30-11:30 a.m. PT). Still uneasy about ChatGPT? Elm Street Technology Director of Content Christopher Linsell will explain how to leverage ChatGPT and other AI-powered platforms and level up your value proposition as automation becomes the name of the game (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 261 A from 10:30-11:30 a.m. PT).

will explain how to leverage ChatGPT and other AI-powered platforms and level up your value proposition as automation becomes the name of the game (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 261 A from 10:30-11:30 a.m. PT). Are your agents struggling to adjust to today’s market? David Knox Productions President David Knox will provide simple, actionable tips on how to help your team master business fundamentals, sharpen their marketing, and win deals even as the market normalizes (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 257 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. PT).

will provide simple, actionable tips on how to help your team master business fundamentals, sharpen their marketing, and win deals even as the market normalizes (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 257 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. PT). Learn about Black Americans’ struggle to achieve the American Dream and build generational wealth despite centuries of racial, social and economic discrimination. Preeminent scholar and lecturer Michael Eric Dyson will lead the session alongside several Black real estate professionals (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 251 from 3-4:00 p.m. PT).

will lead the session alongside several Black real estate professionals (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 251 from 3-4:00 p.m. PT). Hear from USC Race and Equity Center founder and executive director and NAR advisor Shaun Harper in a one-hour session about NAR’s culture. Harper will share his findings from 100 interviews with NAR staff, executives and members, and ask for recommendations from attendees (Anaheim Convention Center, Hall D from 3-4 p.m. PT).

End the day with another round of networking sessions from 4:15-5:00 p.m. PT, and then enjoy a Social Sober Hour in the Vibe Lounge before heading to the Good Neighbor Awards Networking Reception and Dinner Celebration from 5:30-9:30 p.m. PT in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel’s Platinum Ballroom. Tickets for the event are $140.

Thursday, Nov. 16

The NXT schedule gets down to business on Thursday, with the morning being chock-full of sessions about business etiquette and strategies, effective recruiting and retention tactics, using NAR data to your advantage and how to justify your value to consumers.

Thursday’s general session doesn’t start until 2:45 p.m., and features a fireside chat between NAR 2023 Vice President of Advocacy Pete Kopf and Hall of Fame NFL Quarterback Kurt Warner. Warner will share how he’s overcome adversity on and off the field, and his tips for becoming a leader that everyone knows, loves and trusts. After the chat, Kopf will announce the winners of the association’s year-long motorcycle sweepstakes.

The day will end with caucuses for each of NAR’s 13 regions. The 90-minute forums will enable NAR directors, committee members and regional leaders to discuss action items and informational updates that will be presented during the Board of Directors meeting on Friday (Anaheim Marriott Hotel from 4:30-6 p.m. PT).

Here are some of the best sessions of the day:

Listen to a live recording of NAR’s Drive With NAR: Realtor to Realtor podcast series featuring leading broker-owners Nova Tower , Tiffany Curry , Valerie Archer Belardo and Marki Lemons Ryhal . Each woman will be sharing their tips for improving your brokerage’s value proposition and retaining top-tier agents in the midst of a market shift (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 261 A from 9-10 a.m. PT).

, , and . Each woman will be sharing their tips for improving your brokerage’s value proposition and retaining top-tier agents in the midst of a market shift (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 261 A from 9-10 a.m. PT). Control the agenda at the NAR NXT Mini REBarcamp, a collaborative two-and-a-half-hour event that allows attendees to pitch session ideas and spark informative conversations with a lineup of nine experts, including Barb Betts , Lynn Madison and REACH Executive Director Ashley Stinton . Registration is required (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 207 AB from 9-11:30 a.m. PT).

, and REACH Executive Director . Registration is required (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 207 AB from 9-11:30 a.m. PT). Learn how to use NAR’s treasure trove of data to grow your business and help clients make informed decisions. Hear from six experts, including NAR Deputy Chief Economist Jessica Lautz (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 252 A from 10:30-11:30 a.m. PT).

(Anaheim Convention Center, Room 252 A from 10:30-11:30 a.m. PT). Network with fellow agents and learn how to craft a flawless buyer consultation strategy. C21 Professionals broker-owner Kimberly Allard and Sotheby’s International Realty VP and broker Shannon Buss (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 254 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT).

and Sotheby’s International Realty VP and broker (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 254 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT). Discover how accessory dwelling units are revolutionizing the fight for affordable housing. Leading architect Ileana Schinder, PLLC will cover what agents need to about ADUs (Anaheim Convention Center, Room 261 A from 1-2 p.m. PT).

Friday, Nov. 17

The conference ends on Friday with a Board of Directors meeting from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Anaheim Convention Center ballroom’s A-E. The meeting will cover various topics, including association staff, commercial real estate, diversity and inclusion, and global and MLS issues. No MLS proposals are expected; however, there will be legal reviews of Data Share Presidential Advisory Group’s working documentation.

After the BOD meeting, there will be a Delegate Body meeting from 1-2:30 p.m. Delegates will vote on any recommended amendments to NAR’s Constitution and Code of Ethics.

Both meetings will be livestreamed on NAR.Realtor for members.

Email Marian McPherson