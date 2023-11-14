Beverly Hills-based global luxury brokerage The Agency is launching its 100th office — in Portland, Oregon — a mere 12 years after its inception. Dirk Hmura and Andrew Misk will lead the enterprise.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

More than a decade after launching, Beverly Hills luxury brokerage The Agency is launching its 100th office in Portland, Oregon, executives revealed Tuesday.

The new office at 500 SW 116th Ave. in Beaverton, OR. — near Portland’s Cedar Mill suburb — will be led by Dirk Hmura, its managing partner, and Andrew Misk, its managing principal broker, CEO Mauricio Umansky told Inman.

“Reaching the milestone of 100 offices is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team,” said Umansky, the brokerage’s founder, in a statement. “This achievement marks a significant step forward for our brokerage as we reflect on our commitment to innovation and upholding our mission to provide the highest caliber of service to clients around the world.”

In recent years, the brokerage has been rapidly expanding its reach by launching brokerage and franchise offices in 11 countries and territories across the globe. In 2023 alone, The Agency has launched 24 news offices. Since The Agency first launched in 2011, it has closed more than $60 billion in transaction volume.

In a call with Inman, Umansky added that the achievement felt “pretty awesome,” and that the company’s top 700 agents would be celebrating that milestone, as well as receiving important updates on the state of the brokerage, at The Agency’s annual Forum this week in Austin, Texas.

“We take immense pride in this significant milestone as we celebrate The Agency’s 100th office,” Rainy Hake Austin, the brokerage’s president, said in a statement. “This achievement underscores our dedication to expanding our global reach while delivering top-tier service to communities around the world. Our journey has only just begun, and we look forward to playing a pivotal role in continuing to shape the future and raise the bar of the real estate industry.”

Hmura’s real estate career has spanned more than two decades and his career sales volume exceeds half a billion dollars, a press release from The Agency noted. Prior to joining The Agency, Hmura, was affiliated with Eleete Real Estate (previously known as Davies Real Estate) since 2011, and for the last 12 straight years, was named the brokerage’s top-selling agent. In 2022, Hmura’s team, The Dirk Hmura Team, closed $100.6 million in total sales across 97 transactions.

Misk comes to the brokerage after nearly two years as vice president of sales at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring The Agency to the vibrant city of Portland and demonstrate the strength of this innovative and forward-thinking brand,” Hmura said in a statement. “We’ve long admired The Agency’s unmatched collaborative environment, which sets it apart from other brokerages in the area. Our mission is to infuse Portland’s real estate market with The Agency’s spirit of innovation and teamwork, ensuring an exceptional experience for our clients.”

One of The Agency brand’s hallmarks is that brokerage’s franchises are integrated as true partners to the company, with access to the same leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools and technology as the company’s corporate offices.

Portland is known for its food, beverage, art and music scenes, as well as its natural beauty. The median sale price of a home in Portland as of October was $500,000, down 5.1 percent year over year, according to Redfin. The market, in Redfin’s words, is “somewhat competitive” with some homes receiving multiple offers and becoming pending sales within about 19 days.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson