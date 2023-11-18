Coach and author Darryl Davis offers a Thanksgiving prescription for agents and brokers who are feeling overwhelmed by challenges in the industry. Even in the midst of change and upheaval, there are always reasons to be thankful and to embrace a positive attitude.

The real estate industry has been experiencing significant changes lately, and there are more changes to come. There are a lot of worried agents out there, and brokers are feeling the pressure to give answers they don’t yet have.

I want to take a minute to point out something pivotal: Times of transition, no matter how challenging, always present opportunities for growth. While the recent upheaval may feel unsettling and even scary for many, there are still so many things to be thankful for, even excited for, because we can look at these changes as something beneficial for the industry as a whole.

So, what are some of the good things that are happening right now?

1. NAR leadership wake-up call

The lawsuits and events at NAR post-verdict have been a wake-up call for greater transparency, accountability and progress. This shake-up brings the potential for stronger, more responsive leadership that better serves agents.

2. Brokerage leadership support

Most brokers and managers are working overtime to understand the changes (and then more changes) and implement support systems in order to help their agents navigate this ever-changing industry. Keep in mind that they are doing their best in constantly changing circumstances, and supporting them in return will build up the whole team.

3. Trusted industry resources

Experts across the industry are generating valuable training, and doing their best to provide reliable news and advice to help agents prosper, no matter what type of market they’re in or how the industry changes.

4. Family and friends

The foundation of love and connection with those closest to you is one of your biggest supports in both your personal life and as a business owner. Regardless of what happens in the industry, nurture your support system so they can do the same for you when you need it.

5. Your worth and skills

Your value doesn’t come from external factors but from your expertise, passion, skills and resilience which buyers and sellers rely on. Now is the time to improve your ability to communicate your value as an agent.

6. Fresh opportunities

Disruption brings the potential for new possibilities. The real estate industry has gone through several “catastrophes” only to come out the other side better than ever. As we move forward, new and improved ways of conducting our business will appear, and this will be beneficial for everyone.

7. Appreciation from clients

Don’t underestimate the gratitude clients have for your hard work and caring. Take the time to connect (or reconnect) with them and continue building up your relationships with personal calls, events and pop-bys.

8. Strength of the real estate community

You are not alone. Fellow agents nationwide face the same challenges, so find a strong community and a knowledgeable coach or mentor who can offer companionship and knowledge.

9. Your resilience

You’ve overcome obstacles before and have grown, and these times will build your muscles, too. As we often say, these are the times to turn breakdowns into breakthroughs. Look for the opportunities to learn and grow, and trust your ability to thrive, not just survive.

Change in our industry is powerful, and yes, a little overwhelming. That’s why you have an incredible inner strength to help you keep your feet on the ground. Always keep your core values in sight, and let your passion for helping people guide you in taking care of your clients. Draw wisdom from trusted leaders and mentors, while also trusting your own inner compass.

Through it all, know that our industry has been around for almost 200 years and weathered a lot. You’re in good company and we’re here to help.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.