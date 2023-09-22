Coach and author Darryl Davis shows you how to get more engagement and create conversations with this autumnal social media marketing plan that’s ideal for the season.

Fall is here (cue the pumpkin spice references). For real estate agents, it’s the perfect time to have some fun and create attention-grabbing posts that will attract more leads and increase engagement on social media platforms. That’s why our team put together a few “fall-friendly” social media ideas you can put into play on your platforms.

Fall-themed social media topics

1. Fall home décor ideas

Share pictures of beautiful fall-themed home decor, such as pumpkin arrangements, wreaths and candle displays. You can also create a blog post about DIY fall decor that can inspire and engage your audience, especially leading into Thanksgiving.

2. Fall-themed listings

Highlight your latest listings that embody fall themes, such as homes with cozy fireplaces, large lawns for fall activities or stunning autumnal views. You can also create themed collections of homes that are perfect for fall, such as homes with apple orchards nearby or homes featuring beautiful fall foliage.

3. Local fall activities

Share information about local fall festivals, pumpkin patches and apple farms. You can also create a list of the best fall activities in your area, such as hot air balloon rides, corn mazes and hiking trails.

4. Fall recipes

Share fall-inspired recipes, such as apple pie, pumpkin bread, and spiced cider. You can also share your favorite restaurants serving fall-inspired dishes and offer a discount code to clients who try them out.

5. Fall safety tips

Offer safety tips for fall, such as checking smoke detectors, cleaning gutters and preparing for colder weather. You can also offer tips on how to properly store and use outdoor equipment like lawnmowers, leaf blowers and fire pits.

6. Fall community involvement

Showcase your involvement in local community initiatives and charity campaigns. Doing so will help align your brand with a worthy cause and create an emotional connection with your audience.

7. Share local fall foliage

Take advantage of the beauty of autumn by posting pictures of the changing foliage in your area. Share where your favorite spots are for taking walks or viewing the stunning colors of the season. Your audience will appreciate the chance to experience autumn in a vibrant visual way.

8. Host a pumpkin-carving contest

Create a fun, interactive post by launching a pumpkin-carving contest online. Encourage your followers to submit their own carving designs for a chance to win a prize. Don’t forget to share your own pumpkin creation, and let your followers know how much fun you had participating.

9. Create a Halloween-themed post

Create posts that bring a touch of chill to the season, from haunted houses and ghost stories to carving jack-o’-lanterns. Get creative with your costumes and share your photos. These posts stir excitement and fun that followers like to see on their feeds.

6 tips for creating infographics for your posts

Infographics are a powerful tool in a real estate agent’s marketing arsenal. They convey information quickly and visually, making them highly shareable on social media platforms. We want to walk you through some key tips to help you create compelling infographics that will captivate your audience when posting your amazing fall-themed content.

1. Define your purpose and audience

Are you providing tips for first-time homebuyers, showcasing local market trends, or offering seasonal staging advice? Tailor your content to your target audience and ensure your message is clear and concise.

2. Choose the right tools

Tools like Canva, Piktochart, or Adobe Spark offer user-friendly interfaces and a variety of templates to get you started. Canva has several instructional videos with some great tips as well.

3. Focus on a clean layout

Use a grid system to ensure elements are aligned properly. Break down information into sections, and utilize headings, subheadings, and bullet points to maintain a structured layout.

4. Utilize eye-catching visuals

Incorporate autumn-inspired images like cozy interiors with warm color palettes, homes with seasonal curb appeal, and local attractions adorned with fall foliage. High-quality visuals instantly grab attention.

5. Balance text and graphics

Use concise and compelling copy to convey your message. Pair it with visuals that complement the content. Infographics should offer a seamless blend of information and aesthetics.

6. Maintain brand consistency

Ensure your infographic aligns with your brand’s visual identity. Use consistent fonts, color schemes, and logo placement.

Creating engaging content throughout the fall season can be challenging, but it’s crucial to keep your profile vibrant and alive. With these awesome social media post ideas, you have plenty of opportunities to build relationships, increase engagement and boost sales this fall season.

Remember, the key to success in social media lies in consistent engagement with your audience. Be creative and offer your followers something that they will resonate with and find valuable.

Darryl Davis, CSP, speaker, coach, and author has spoken to, trained, and coached more than 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe. He is a bestselling author for McGraw-Hill Publishing, and his book, How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate, tops Amazon’s charts for most sold book to real estate agents. His real estate training system, The Power Program, has proven to help agents double their production over their previous year. Darryl is currently hosting weekly free webinars to help agents navigate the new real estate reality. Learn more at www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Online-Training.