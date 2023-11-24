The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

1. Sitzer | Burnett defendants bulk up lawyer bench to prep for appeal

The National Association of Realtors and Keller Williams have hired former U.S. solicitors general to help them beat back the multibillion-dollar verdict.

2. Anywhere, RE/MAX commission lawsuit settlements move forward

A judge has granted preliminary approval of the franchisers’ multimillion-dollar settlements in Sitzer | Burnett, Moehrl and Nosalek. Final approval may happen next year.

3. Real estate CEOs: Big impact from commission suits ‘improbable’

The bombshell verdict of Sitzer | Burnett rocked the real estate industry, but recent earnings reports suggest many of its most recognizable CEOs don’t anticipate major disruptions.

4. NAR directors confront power shift as executive committee steps up

The National Association of Realtors board of directors meeting at NAR NXT at the Anaheim Convention Center on Nov. 17, 2023

At a Friday board meeting, a member of NAR’s board of directors predicted “less authority” in 2024 as the embattled trade group’s growing Executive Committee shoulders more responsibility.

5. 8 things to remember amid market and consumer upheaval

Right now, agents are feeling overwhelmed by potential changes post-Sitzer. Coach Darryl Davis offers wisdom and action steps to shore up your business for the tumultuous market ahead.

