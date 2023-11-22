The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This is a time of year when we stop and count our blessings. For many, that impulse leads to a desire to give back to clients, the community and the industry that provides so much. Some people tie giving to each transaction, some set a giving goal for the year, and others make giving back through community service a foundational part of the culture in their business.

As you think about expressing your appreciation, let us know: How did you give back in 2023? Did you continue a beloved charitable tradition? Did you start a new one? Did you get out in your community and get to work alongside your colleagues? Did you go above and beyond for clients? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.