Marketing director Kate Hulbert shares this quick and simple update to make your social media and digital marketing more effective and targeted.

Many of you know how important it is to keep your Google Business Profile (formerly Google My Business) accurate and up to date. Aside from updating your Google Business Profile with FAQs, posts and new photos regularly, there is a new feature.

When it comes to ranking well in search results, it’s vital to continually update your profile. Props to you if you are already using the Posts, Products and Q&A sections to signal to Google that you are a champion in your field.

Now, there is a new update that will help to drive more leads straight to you.

Google is now giving users the ability to add all of their social media profiles directly to their Google Business Profile. In the past, users had no control over which social media icons Google would associate with their account, which caused a lot of frustration.

But thanks to a recent change, users can now control which social media links are displayed on their profile. It’s a quick and easy change that will make all of your social media accounts, from Facebook to TikTok, more visible to your audience.

Here’s how to do it:

Go to www.google.com/business, and log in to your Google Business Profile account.

Click “Edit Profile,” select the Contact section, and enter your links for any of the following platforms:

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

TikTok

X (formerly Twitter)

YouTube

Once you’re done, be sure to hit Save.

And that’s it. By doing this, Google will recognize which accounts belong to your business, which will increase exposure for your social media pages, and ultimately, drive more leads to you.

This is an exciting new feature because in the past Google would pull links to your social media profiles from your website, but now it has this more organic feature.

Remember to set a reminder in your calendar to review your Google profile at least every six months. The profiles change all the time, and this is a great way to make sure your presence is up-to-date and easy to find.

Kate Hulbert is the marketing director at Bozeman Real Estate Group in Bozeman, Montana. Follow her on Instagram or Facebook.