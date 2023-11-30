The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Expand your knowledge with Inman Access, offering a library of easy-to-digest classes across a variety of categories. This week, we’re highlighting current market trends and a discussion on what 2024 will look like.

Dana Cadena of Lifestyle International Realty sits down with industry experts Dawn McKenna from The Dawn McKenna Group and Talia McKinney from SERHANT. for an action-packed session that dives into current market stats and how you should be spending your time to turn your efforts into increased sales volume in 2024.

Join these industry leaders, get into the conversation and watch the full video above with Inman Access. Watchable anytime and on any device, Inman Access provides a library of content designed to expand your knowledge as a real estate professional.

Join Inman Access today