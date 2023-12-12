Research shows that kindness can positively impact your business. According to luxury agent Nikki Beauchamp, incorporating kindness in your professional toolkit can pay dividends, both for others and for your own satisfaction.

In a fast-paced world where deals are struck, negotiations are fierce, and market dynamics are constantly shifting, the importance of kindness may not be immediately evident. However, as a recent Harvard Business Review article highlights, incorporating kindness into your professional toolkit can significantly impact your success in the industry. Research suggests that your business will be positively impacted if you lead with kindness.

Let’s explore how the principles of kindness discussed in the article can be applied to our realm.

1. Practice radical self-care

In real estate, we almost always juggle myriad responsibilities, navigate complex transactions and manage demanding schedules. Yet, disciplined self-care is the foundation of being a valuable team member.

In real estate, this means acknowledging the high-pressure nature of the industry and prioritizing physical, emotional and mental well-being. Whether it’s scheduling breaks during hectic days, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, or seeking support when needed, practicing radical self-care can ensure that you bring your best self to every transaction.

During the height of the pandemic, I recall my broker saying “Protect your psychic well-being.” It was a statement with a profound impact at the time, and for a long time, I kept it written on a Post-it affixed to the computer in my home office.

2. Do your job with diligence

Competence and reliability are key pillars of success. Start with the basics by showing up on time and doing your job to the best of your ability. Timeliness and professionalism are not just niceties; they are the cornerstones of building trust with clients and colleagues.

Your self-care practices come into play here — a well-rested and focused adviser is better equipped to navigate the intricacies of property transactions and negotiations.

3. Reach out to others with intention

In a field where networking is paramount, the importance of intentional connections cannot be overstated. Frankly, one of the few silver linings of the past few years is the comfort many have gained with using technology to create and nurture connections easily, near or far.

In our connections with colleagues and clients, choosing to connect through affinity or genuine interest can transform transactions. Taking the time to inquire about a colleague’s recent move, their family or even their pets contributes to building a foundation of trust and camaraderie that can extend far beyond the closing table.

Active listening becomes a key skill, enhancing communication and fostering lasting professional relationships.

If you are trying to find additional strategies to build your network, here are some tips.

4. Recognize and acknowledge people

This is still inherently a people-centric industry. Authentic and thoughtful interactions go a long way in demonstrating that you value and appreciate your clients and colleagues. Recognizing the unique attributes and contributions of others fosters a positive work environment and strengthens social connections. In an industry built on relationships, these connections can be the differentiator between a successful deal and a missed opportunity.

5. Be conscientious with your feedback

The article emphasizes that kindness extends to how feedback is delivered. Constructive criticism is often part of the learning process, and delivering feedback with tact and consideration is crucial. Framing feedback in a way that promotes personal and professional growth contributes not only to the well-being of your colleagues but also to your overall success.

Kindness is not just a virtue. It can also be among your strategic advantages. By incorporating the principles of radical self-care, diligence, intentional connections, recognition and conscientious feedback, real estate professionals can build a thriving career while creating a positive and collaborative industry culture. After all, in real estate as in life, kindness matters.

Nikki Beauchamp is an advisor with Sotheby’s International Realty in New York City. Connect with her on LinkedIn.