After nearly a decade at Engel & Völkers, Beauchamp said that now was a good time for her to start a new chapter. She landed at Sotheby’s largely because of how she believes her clients will be served by the brand’s international network.

New York City-based luxury real estate broker Nikki Beauchamp has parted ways with Engel & Völkers and joined Sotheby’s International Realty.

The two-decade industry veteran announced the news via LinkedIn on Friday, specifying she’d be joining the brokerage’s East Side Manhattan office located at 650 Madison Avenue.

“I am thrilled to share some exciting news with you — I have embarked on a new and invigorating chapter in my real estate career and have joined the exceptional team at Sotheby’s International Realty in New York City,” Beauchamp wrote.

A native New Yorker, Beauchamp has built her reputation in Manhattan’s market over the years while serving at a number of brokerages, including Warburg Realty and Pari Passu Realty Corp. (now Level Group). Most recently, Beauchamp served clients at Engel & Völkers for nearly 10 years, as one of the New York City office’s founding real estate advisors dating back to its launch in the city in 2014.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole Ramos Beauchamp to Sotheby’s International Realty,” Marissa Ghesquiere, executive vice president of sales and brokerage manager of Sotheby’s International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage, said in a statement emailed to Inman.

“Nikki’s two decades of experience, her deep relationships locally and abroad, and commitment to client service make her an ideal member of the Sotheby’s International Realty community,” Ghesquiere continued. “We are grateful she has chosen Sotheby’s International Realty as the platform for her business and look forward to partnering in her future business growth.”

In 2023, Beauchamp was recognized as a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker under the “Trailblazers” category. She has also been an active member of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) for several years, currently serving as co-chair of the New York Residential Specialist Executive Committee and previously serving as co-chair of the Residential Sales Council.

Beauchamp has been an Inman News contributor for more than 10 years and has served as a real estate media expert for distinguished outlets like Forbes and The New York Times.

“I had some time to think about my life and business, and this was a wonderful opportunity to make a change, leverage tools, leverage brand collaboration and start a new chapter,” Beauchamp told Inman.

Beauchamp, who speaks five different languages, said that with her robust international client base, Sotheby’s was a natural move for the next phase of her career because of the brokerage’s extensive international network. Her clients’ response to Beauchamp’s transition to Sotheby’s has been positive as well because of the firm’s international reputation and resources, she told Inman.

“My clients have all been so excited and delighted to hear about the change,” Beauchamp said. “They’re excited for the opportunities, they’re excited for the things that will come for them, and it’s been really wonderful to have good, positive, exciting, enthusiastic conversations with clients in what can be a little bit of a tricky [market] environment.”

With the transition, Beauchamp said she is also looking forward to using Sotheby’s tools and resources to explore scaling her business in ways she hasn’t previously considered. Still, she added that she was grateful for the time she spent at Engel & Völkers.

“I love the E&V brand and I will always be very grateful for the relationships and the opportunities that I had for almost a decade there,” Beauchamp said. “And as I said to many of my colleagues, those relationships don’t end.”

