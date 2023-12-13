OneKey MLS’s purchase of broker-owned Mid-Hudson MLS is expected to close in January. OneKey says it will provide more data and reach to agents while saving time and money.

The largest multiple listing service in New York State is set to acquire a neighboring broker-owned MLS to expand its footprint and membership to nearly 50,000 subscribers.

OneKey MLS, which is owned by the Long Island Board of Realtors and the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, will buy broker-owned, Poughkeepsie-based Mid-Hudson MLS, adding more than 1,400 agents in Dutchess County and the Mid-Hudson Valley area to OneKey MLS. OneKey already serves New York (Manhattan), Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Westchester, Bronx, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties.

The deal is expected to close in January. The combination of the two large MLSs will provide agents and brokers with a broader pool of comprehensive listing data, save them time and money by simplifying access to data, remove duplicate MLS memberships and fees, and eliminate the need to enter and maintain listings in multiple systems, OneKey said in an announcement.

“This consolidation makes perfect sense because it expands the reach of listing data to a contiguous geography and benefits our members and consumers who will now have access to a greater pool of information,” OneKey MLS CEO Richard Haggerty said in a statement.

“It should result in time savings for our members as well as consumers.”

Mid-Hudson MLS CEO Brian Engles noted that the timing of the deal worked well for the MLS due to the need for an operating system upgrade and “the challenges facing our industry across the country.”

“OneKey MLS has a strong agent-centric business model and exemplary operating platform where our brokers and agents alike will benefit from access to the vast and comprehensive listing data offered by OneKey MLS, as well as the many tools which will now be available, including the exposure of their listings on the consumer-facing website, OneKeyMLS.com,” Engles said in a statement.

Frank DellAccio, chair of OneKey MLS’s board of managers, said the deal is “a logical step” and a “win-win.”

“It is our vision to continuously provide broader and better access to accurate data for our agents, brokers and consumers, for the betterment of the entire industry,” he said in a statement.

