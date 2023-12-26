The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Williston Financial Group’s marketing and technology subsidiary, MyHome, has expanded the menu of services it offers to mortgage lenders with the acquisition of Volly, a company that helps lenders capture leads, convert prospects and retain customers.

Williston Financial Group (WFG) is a title and settlement services provider that launched the MyHome collaboration platform in 2015 through a subsidiary, Williston Enterprise Solutions and Technology (WEST). WEST rebranded as MyHome last year, adopting the name of its flagship product as the company’s name.

Launched in 2004, Volly says it provides customer relationship management, lead conversion and portfolio retention tools to one-third of the nation’s top 30 banks. Volly’s services will be offered through WFG Enterprise Solutions, which also provides title and closing, appraisal and valuation, and default title services to lenders.

“At Volly, we are passionate about helping our customers capture and convert new business faster and retain their customers for life,” Volly CEO Katharine Loveland said in a statement. “Now, as part of the MyHome team, we are excited to amplify our product innovation and extend our reach to serve even more lenders at a time when acquiring and retaining business is more critical than ever.”

WFG President and CEO Steve Ozonian, who sits on the board of directors of loanDepot and LendingTree, said WFG is “committed to acquiring and building solutions that help us further expand our reach and achieve the next stage of our mission to transform and streamline the real estate experience for all constituents.”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods served as financial advisor to Volly’s parent, Mortgage Tech Holdings, on the transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed.

Based in Portland, Oregon, WFG operates three business divisions: company-owned direct title operations, agency operations, and enterprise solutions.

WFG National Title Insurance Company is a title insurance underwriter licensed in 49 states (Iowa does not require title insurance).

WFG Lenders Services is a centralized provider of title, closing and settlement services for mortgage lenders nationwide.

WFG Enterprise Solutions includes WFG Lender Services and Valutrust Solutions, WFG’s national appraisal management and valuation service company. WFG NTIC Default Title Services, WFG’s trustee gale guarantee and default title services division, is also part of WFG Enterprise Solutions.

In May, WFG announced it had expanded its footprint in California by acquiring 22 retail title locations and operations centers in California from struggling digital title and closing provider Doma.

Last year, WFG National Title Insurance expanded the company’s agency footprint into Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming.

Get Inman’s Mortgage Brief Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter