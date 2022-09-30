Williston Financial Group subsidiary Williston Enterprise Solutions and Technology establishes an independent identity for MyHome collaboration platform it launched in 2015.

Williston Enterprise Solutions and Technology (WEST) is rebranding and will adopt the name of its flagship product MyHome as the company’s name.

WEST, a subsidiary of title and settlement services provider Williston Financial Group (WFG), launched the MyHome collaboration platform in 2015, a portal and mobile app that coordinates the roles of all parties involved in residential real estate transactions.

The philosophy behind MyHome is to not only cut costs by enabling digital closings using smart docs, eNotes, eVaults and eSigning, but to generate referrals by providing transparency and boosting customer satisfaction. Text, email or dashboard notifications alert parties involved in a transaction about milestones, such as keeping closings moving forward on expected timelines.

“We know the real estate process is fragmented, inefficient and slow and we understand how hard homeownership professionals have to work to deliver value to their clients,” WEST President Marty Frame said in a video announcing the rebrand. “So we created my home in 2015 to help everybody communicate and collaborate more efficiently online. Our goal now is to build on the pioneering spirit of MyHome to continue to break down silos and elevate the real estate process even further. To make the point perfectly clear, we’re renaming the entire company MyHome.”

While the WEST brand highlighted the company’s connection to WFG, “the time has come to align our brand with our goal, and build on the value and equity we’ve created by establishing an independent identity for MyHome,” WFG President and CEO Steve Ozonian said in a statement.

“MyHome provides transparency, empowerment, and takes time and cost out of the transaction,” Ozonian said. “The really cool thing is it does it for the Realtor, the consumer and the lender. And we’ve found that people come away from our transaction process highly satisfied, as distinguished by our leading [net promoter scores], and making sure that the customer comes first.”

Based in Portland, Oregon, WFG operates three business divisions: company-owned direct title operations, agency operations and enterprise solutions.

WFG National Title Insurance Company is a title insurance underwriter licensed in 49 states (Iowa does not require title insurance).

WFG Lenders Services is a centralized provider of title, closing and settlement services for mortgage lenders nationwide.

WFG’s Enterprise Solutions group includes WFG Lender Services and Valutrust Solutions, WFG’s national appraisal management and valuation service company. WFG NTIC Default Title Services, WFG’s trustee sale guarantee and default title services division, is also part of WFG Enterprise Solutions.

Last year, WFG Enterprise Solutions introduced the MyHome Funder Dashboard, a tool that gives mortgage lenders and closers instant insight into the history and status of every loan in their pipeline, along with the steps remaining to get to the closing table.

