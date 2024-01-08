Studies show that real estate agents are drinking too much. Here are some tips from Rachel Hite to help you reduce or abstain from drinking in 2024.

For many adults, taking on the “Dry January” challenge is difficult, especially if you are juggling a stressful lifestyle and your social calendar is dripping with events that require you to dodge a drink to stay on track.

Last week, we talked about the obvious, but not so talked about, problem the real estate industry has with drinking. Not only is it harmful to the professional image of a real estate agent, but excessive drinking can put you in dangerous situations and cause irreversible harm to your health.

Detox Rehabs believes that 1 in 10 real estate agents have a drinking problem based on their data from those seeking help with alcohol abuse. American Addition Centers surveys report that they believe 5 percent of agents struggle with heavy drinking.

Trends like Dry January can be a jumpstart to finding better health, coping with stress and being more present in your personal and business life. Here are a few tips to help keep your Dry January on track and find ways to reduce harmful drinking habits.

Writer’s note: I’m not paid for any recommendations mentioned below, which I have tried and bought myself.

Mocktail magic

Finding a non-alcoholic replacement for your nightcap is easier than ever. The store has many ready-mixed options and a whole genre of mocktail specialists who create content to help you create delicious and refreshing drink substitutes.

You can go three routes with your drinks: Exotic, simple but healthy, or a recipe designed to help you sleep. I’ve struggled with insomnia and sleeping through the night for years, something echoed by many professionals I have spoken with.

Although melatonin does nothing for me, these new “sleepy mocktails” help me relax and improve my sleep (I was a huge skeptic). Here is one that is very easy to make and that I have had good results with.

Exotic drink ideas

If you enjoy crafting beautiful drinks at your bar, check out these recipes. Stock your bar with various fruits, bitters, sodas, juices and beautiful garnishes to make your nightcap the main event.

Bonus: You might also make some great digital social content with your masterpieces.

Simple but healthy

Try swapping out your claws for the prebiotic seltzer and soda trends. With many brands to choose from, it may be hard to figure out where to start. I have been testing several brands since last November, and here are some of my personal favorites. Throw in some lime slices, and you are in business.

To relax

Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Ice ½ cup pure tart cherry juice 1 tablespoon of magnesium powder (or I use a Recess) Lemon lime-flavored soda or sparkling water



Directions: Fill a glass of your choosing with ice. Next, pour in the ½ cup of cherry juice. Add 1 tablespoon of magnesium powder to the liquid and stir well. Then, top it off with your favorite lemon-lime flavored beverage.

Meditation

One of the main reasons adults drink is because they are stressed, and they need to take the edge off. It’s hard to wind down and find peace if you are always wound up and on edge, especially if you have kids and family obligations. While I admire the alpha agents who get up at dawn and start their day with meditation, I don’t have that capacity (or the attention span).

I have found that meditating before bed is a more successful way for me to try this trend, and usually, it’s the time of day when no one is looking for me, and there are fewer distractions.

I have also found that because I have difficulty focusing on meditation, using something like this heated, massaging eye mask helps me focus and is a great assist. There are a ton of meditation apps and videos to choose from. Here are a few I enjoy.

Magnesium

Let’s add a little science into your routine to help your mission to stay on track with Dry January. You may need to consider if you can supplement deficiencies that you may have to help give yourself a little boost when working on your goals.

Research from University Hospitals shows this supplement can help your body’s physical health; mental health; and ability to sleep better, manage stress, and reduce migraines.

It’s affordable and easy to come by. Why wouldn’t you at least try this?

I try to get magnesium into my body in three ways. I take lots of Epsom salt baths, drink the sleepy mocktails and take supplement gummy.

Is it a miracle? Probably not, but do I feel more relaxed and well cared for? Yes, and it’s not complicated or very expensive to maintain.

More compromise and more help

If you are trying Dry January or cutting back on drinking (like Damp January, for those who just want to reduce and not abstain), you need support. Talk about it with your family and friends. Don’t be afraid to let others know what you are doing.

Brokers and leaders — this is an excellent opportunity for you to recognize that more sober event options need to become a priority in 2024. Show that you are supportive, and create an environment that lends itself to helping folks meet their health goals.

One big part of this is looking at your life and doing things to make your life easier. Hire a transaction coordinator. Ask your partner for equity in domestic labor. If you are solo, figure out ways to simplify your life and reduce steps. Downsize, declutter and streamline as much as possible. Figure out a way to make fewer decisions.

You can’t do it all, and nor should you have to. I’m proud of everyone attempting to do this trend. It’s challenging to scale back; trying all the “healthy” alternatives takes discipline and hard work.

Be patient with yourself, and stick with it. Remember, the best investment to make in your business is yourself, as you are the most critical asset. Cheers.

Rachael Hite is a former agent, a business development specialist, fair housing advocate, copy editor and is currently perfecting her long game selling homes in a retirement community in Northern Virginia. You can connect with her about life, marketing and business on Instagram.