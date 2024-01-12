The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

NAR President Tracy Kasper resigns, alleges blackmail

The National Association of Realtors’ leader said she recently received a “threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR.”

You sold HOW MANY houses last year? The Download

A “glut” of agents, low inventory and a down market mean part-timers now make up the majority of real estate professionals, according to the Consumer Federation of America. What does that mean for clients — and for the industry?

NAR, KW and HomeServices seek new trial in Sitzer | Burnett suit

The defendants point to “legal errors at trial” they say justify setting aside the jury’s historic, multi-billion-dollar verdict and giving the defendants another chance to make their case in court.

49% of agents sold either 1 home or none at all in the past year: CFA

Champion studio | Shutterstock.com

Agent “glut” means part-timers are now the majority, leading to “widespread incompetence and pressure to maintain high commission rates,” according to the Consumer Federation of America.

Prompt like a pro with ChatGPT, and you’ll get unparalleled output

Rajeev Sajja and Jimmy Burgess offer a four-step formula for making your ChatGPT input the best it can be, so you get the results you really want.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×