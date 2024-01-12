The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

The National Association of Realtors’ leader said she recently received a “threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR.”

A “glut” of agents, low inventory and a down market mean part-timers now make up the majority of real estate professionals, according to the Consumer Federation of America. What does that mean for clients — and for the industry?

The defendants point to “legal errors at trial” they say justify setting aside the jury’s historic, multi-billion-dollar verdict and giving the defendants another chance to make their case in court.

Rajeev Sajja and Jimmy Burgess offer a four-step formula for making your ChatGPT input the best it can be, so you get the results you really want.