What if you could drive over to the Grand Canyon for a walk every day after work? Or ride your bike to Disney World first thing on Saturday morning? Or take Fido for a jog by the Space Needle?

Plenty of Americans, in fact, have the privilege of living near some of the country’s most spectacular landmarks, whether natural, architectural or historical.

The question is, how much does it cost for that privilege?

Inman took a look at 10 iconic American landmarks and active listings that are available nearby. In some markets, prime real estate close to one of the nation’s leading destinations can be had for as little as $110,000. Elsewhere, it might cost a homebuyer several millions of dollars to live next to their favorite landmark. Take a look.

The Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

$2 million

Properties in close proximity to Grand Canyon National Park don’t come to market very often. According to the listing description of a $1.995 million, 3,300-square-foot property little more than a 10-minute drive from the park’s South Rim Visitor Center, only two homes have sold in the neighborhood in the last 40 years.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 279 Memory Lane features two fireplaces, a kitchen with a spacious pantry, a double-car garage, a patio and a 0.38-acre lot with large Ponderosa pine trees.

For nature lovers, that $2 million price tag is well worth the years of easy access to the Grand Canyon’s South Rim and other walking and cross-country trails in Kaibab National Forest.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

New York, New York

$2.6 million

Art lovers and celebrity gawkers alike might run at the opportunity to live across the street from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Sure, there are the picturesque views of the museum’s stunning architecture and the opportunity to pop over for some art therapy at any time, but catching the gowns and glamor of the Met Gala each spring from the perfect perch at your living room window would also be pretty nice.

For $2.6 million, one lucky homebuyer can do just that, since an apartment directly facing the Met is now up for sale. The 10th-floor apartment is reportedly being sold by filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón of Roma and Y Tu Mamá También fame and includes two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

The apartment’s oversized bay windows would definitely provide a prime place for people-watching.

Disney World

Orlando, Florida

Up to $9 million

For those who don’t want to grow up, living across the street from Disney World may be the next best thing. Because of the different types of housing stock near Disney World just outside of Orlando, Florida, living just a hop, skip or jump away from the happiest place on Earth is pretty accessible across a wide range of price points.

Just across I-4 on the resort’s eastern edge sit a number of condo listings priced in the low- to mid-$200,000s. Looking for something a bit more luxurious? Look no further than Golden Oak at Walt Disney Resort, where an $8.995 million, 6,900-square-foot listing channels the magic of Disney through touches like a two-story library, an “enchanted wardrobe,” hand-carved Disney-themed doors on the secondary bedrooms, two spiral staircases and a steampunk-themed home theater.

The Gateway Arch

St. Louis, Missouri

$110,000

Front-row tickets to St. Louis’ Gateway Arch come at a bargain for the homebuyer who snags the two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo for sale for $110,000 just two blocks away from the iconic monument. Located in the historic Marquette Building, which was constructed in 1914, the 7th-floor apartment is also within walking distance of the St. Louis Cardinals’ Busch Stadium and several parks, restaurants, and museums.

The Marquette Building also features concierge services, a rooftop pool, sundeck and pet park.

The White House

Washington, District of Columbia

$300,000-$750,000

Some people thrive on being right at the center of the nation’s political scene. For those political junkies, fortunately, there are ample housing options just blocks away from the President’s headquarters at The White House.

The aptly named “Presidential Cooperative” is just three blocks from Lafayette Square, and according to listing descriptions, was initially conceived in the 1920s as a residence for members of the Cabinet. Although the building keeps much of its pre-war charm, it also features modern upgrades like granite countertops and sleek appliances. Available listings currently range from $300,000 for a one-bedroom to $750,000 for a two-bedroom, not including HOA fees.

Griffith Observatory

Los Angeles, California

$9 million

Gaze at the stars from nearby Griffith Observatory or the wraparound balcony of this swanky 7,600-square-foot home at the base of Griffith Park in Los Feliz.

This $9 million listing, built in 2019, features luxuries like pocket doors, Calacatta Gold countertops, an elevator, a state-of-the-art theater, a wine room and a solar-heated pool. Those who want to live near, and also live like, the stars, must also be prepared to pay like the stars.

Golden Gate Bridge

San Francisco, California

$6.5-$7.25 million

For homes within the closest physical distance of the starting point of the Golden Gate Bridge, homebuyers lusting for the morning fog coming off of the bay can expect to pay somewhere around $6 million to $7 million.

Listings in this price range span about 4,000 to 5,000 square feet, have upwards of five bedrooms and bathrooms, have been recently upgraded and feature ample backyard or patio space. Slightly further away, housing options fan out into a much wider price range — anywhere from about $1 million to $30 million, depending on the neighborhood and property type.

Café du Monde

New Orleans, Louisiana

$449,000

It’s hard to beat the smell of freshly baked beignets and chicory coffee in the morning, so it’s not difficult to understand why someone might want to live across the street from New Orleans’ historic Café du Monde.

Just a block away, nestled in the city’s picturesque French Quarter, is a one-bedroom condo unit available for $449,000. At just over 700 square feet, it’s not the roomiest apartment, but its location right in the heart of the city makes up for what it lacks in square footage. The unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors and original fireplace mantles.

Space Needle

Seattle, Washington

$300,000-$600,000

With its location near several parks and museums, the Space Needle is just one attraction that draws people to Uptown Seattle. Several apartments are located within blocks of the Space Needle and other sights, like the Olympic Sculpture Park and the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum.

One 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom condo is currently listed for $575,000 and features large windows that let in lots of natural light, as well as a rooftop deck. A $309,000 listing next door is 500 square feet, includes access to a rooftop deck and sports a recently renovated kitchen.

The Alamo

San Antonio, Texas

Up to $2.95 million

Because of its location in a historic square in the center of San Antonio, there aren’t too many residential buildings right across the street from the Alamo. However, adjacent to the nearby San Antonio River Walk, a number of luxury condos are available, with units that range anywhere from about $500,000 to $2.95 million.

For $500,000, a buyer can get a roughly 1,000-square-foot, one-bedroom unit, in addition to condo amenities like a residence pool and hot tub. At the upper end of the price spectrum, the nearly $3 million unit spans 6,000 square feet across two floors and features floor-to-ceiling windows that display 270-degree views of the city.

