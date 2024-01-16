The pop star sold the secluded home to Bad Bunny in an off-market deal for $8.3 million, well below the $8.9 million she paid for it in 2021.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Pop star Ariana Grande has sold her Hollywood Hills home to fellow musician Bad Bunny in an off-market deal for $8.3 million, according to the Robb Report.

The roughly 1,600-square-foot property is located in the Bird Streets neighborhood and is only about 1.5 miles west of a home Grande bought last year from actor Cameron Diaz for about $5 million.

Grande purchased the Bird Streets property for $8.9 million in 2021, meaning the sale comes at a loss. The $600,000 difference between Grande’s purchase and sale prices, paired with closing costs and the ULA tax, means the artist likely lost more than $1 million on the sale.

The 1946-built home sits on three contiguous parcels of land on a steep hillside that comprises about 0.75 acres, according to tax records. It was reportedly renovated in 2020 and features a “rustic-meets-contemporary” style, Robb Report noted.

It’s no surprise that the home has attracted the likes of A-listers like Grande and Bad Bunny since it’s in an extremely private setting. The home is accessed by a long, gated driveway, and the property is surrounded by tall hedges and trees, yet it still features views of Sunset Strip and West Hollywood from the hillside.

The property also reportedly includes a sizable outdoor patio, a two-car attached garage and a dark-bottom swimming pool.

Grande seems to like the area, as she bought yet another property in the Bird Streets back in 2020 for $13.7 million, then sold it in 2021 for $14 million.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny also bought a larger property in the Hollywood Hills last year for nearly $9 million, according to the Robb Report.

In 2022, the reggaeton artist reportedly brought in $230 million from his tours and had the best-selling album globally, putting him ahead of Beyoncé, Drake and BTS.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson