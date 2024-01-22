Inman Connect New York is LIVE this week! Experience the pulse of the real estate industry in person or join us from anywhere in the world the future of real estate is unfolding now. Get your virtual ticket here.

There isn’t a fiercer, more competitive real estate market in the country than New York City. As the song goes, if you can make it here, you’ll make it anywhere. 

The 28 trailblazers who form the inaugural class of Inman New York Power Brokers have done exactly that, putting their stamp on the Big Apple. Inman recognizes their success with this new honor, part of Inman’s expanded award program for 2024. 

“I’m thrilled to unveil the first Inman New York Power Brokers Awards,” Inman Chief Executive Officer Emily Paquette said. “This group represents the best of the best in New York real estate. It celebrates all they have accomplished, and all that they will, as I know they are not close to being done.”

Members of the New York Power Brokers class include leaders who have demonstrated their expertise, innovation and dedication on behalf of the New York real estate market and the larger community. Winners are being celebrated at Inman Connect New York this week.

The first class of the New York Power Brokers includes:

  • Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman
  • Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens
  • Pam Liebman, Corcoran 
  • Robert Reffkin, Compass
  • Jonathan Miller, Miller Samuels
  • Ryan Serhant, SERHANT.

Click here for the complete list of Inman’s 2024 New York Power Brokers.

The New York Power Brokers Awards joins Inman’s expanded 2024 award program, which includes the recently announced 2024 Power Players and MLS Reinvented celebrating the leaders, innovators and visionaries reimagining the real estate industry.

From leadership and marketing to proptech and AI, Inman awards are the most coveted in the industry. Public nominations for 2024 Inman Awards are currently open and all members of the Inman community are invited to submit nominees for consideration.

