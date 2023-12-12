The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Inman on Tuesday revealed an expanded slate of real estate awards for 2024, including the addition of honors meant to shine a light on the industry’s young leaders and achievements in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence.

Future Leaders in Real Estate and Inman AI Awards join Inman’s existing slate of honors, including the longstanding Inman Innovators, which will return for their 27th year in 2024. Nominations are now open for those awards, as well as the Golden I, whose winners will be announced in July at Luxury Connect.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Inman’s 2024 real estate awards program, a testament to our commitment to recognizing excellence and innovation in the real estate industry,” Inman CEO Emily Paquette said.

“We have always strived to spotlight the most deserving individuals and companies across various facets of the real estate landscape,” Paquette added. “With the introduction of the Future Leaders in Real Estate and Inman AI Awards, we are excited to cast a spotlight on emerging talents and advancements in artificial intelligence that are shaping the future of real estate.”

The honorees for Inman’s eight distinctive real estate awards will be announced on a rolling basis throughout the year, with each award shining a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry.

All awards are determined at the sole discretion of the Inman editorial team, but community input is desired. The public nominations are open for the Inman Innovator Awards, Golden I Awards, Future Leaders in Real Estate, and Inman AI Awards. All individuals and companies doing innovative work they believe worthy of recognition are encouraged to apply.

The first set of awards for 2024 — the second-annual Inman Power Players — will be announced Jan. 25 and will include two new distinctions – New York Power Brokers and MLS Reinvented.

“We encourage all those making impactful contributions to apply and join us in acknowledging the best and brightest in real estate,” Paquette added.

From leadership and marketing to proptech and AI, Inman awards are the most coveted in the industry. Here’s the complete expanded lineup for 2024:

Power Players – Pays tribute to the most innovative and influential executives in the real estate industry. New for 2024, Inman will highlight New York Power Brokers and MLS Reinvented. Announced January 25, 2024 at Inman Connect in New York City .

Marketing All-Stars – A nod to marketers driving success with effective, boundary-pushing campaigns. Winners will be announced in March 2024.

New for 2024 : Future Leaders in Real Estate – spotlighting industry achievers under the age of 40 and announced April 2024 at Connect Miami . Public nominations are now open in six categories: Agents, teams and brokers Marketing and sales Founders/entrepreneurs Mortgage and finance Technology/data Advocate for change

Best of Finance – a celebration of the best and brightest in the mortgage and finance space. Announced May 2024.



Golden I Club – the highest distinction in luxury real estate honors the agents and brokers who hit record-breaking sales and demonstrate excellent service. Public nominations are now open. Winners announced at Luxury Connect in July 2024.

Inman Innovators – recognizes new companies and visionaries driving the future of the real estate industry by turning their big ideas into reality. Public nominations are now open. Winners announced August 2024 at Inman Connect Las Vegas .

New for 2024 : Inman AI Awards – honoring companies that are leveraging advances in artificial intelligence to change the game for the real estate industry, homebuyers and sellers. Public nominations in six categories are now open. Winners will be announced October 2024 at Connect Austin . Top real estate AI startups (less than three years old) Best use of AI by an agent or team Best use of AI by a brokerage Best AI-powered (real estate) platforms Best use of AI in (real estate) marketing

Most innovative use of AI (by established proptech companies)

Best of Proptech – spotlights the achievements of the companies and leaders leveraging technology to change the residential real estate landscape. Announced November 2024.

The complete list of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman’s awards programs can be directed to awards@inman.com.