In the latest in his Snapshot series, Brandon Doyle finds out how Molly McKinley has carved out a niche for herself in real estate marketing while teaching others to stay true to their vision.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

From her beginnings as an art dealer to her current role as cofounder and managing partner of Redtail Creative, Molly McKinley’s journey is a testament to the power of creativity, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to ethics and intentional business practices.

McKinley’s career began in the world of visual arts, where she honed her eye for detail and learned the importance of aesthetics in communication. A pivotal moment led her to the high-tech PR industry in the Bay Area, where she discovered the power of storytelling and relationship-building. “Both the visual arts and the foundations of public relations inform nearly every strategy I use to creatively solve client’s most challenging business problems,” McKinley reflects.

McKinley’s entry into real estate nearly 10 years ago with Adwerx marked the beginning of a significant chapter in her life. “I have found my people,” she says, highlighting the deep personal connections and friendships she has forged within the industry. Her experience in real estate has not only shaped her professional outlook but has also led to profound personal growth.

More than just marketing

As the co-founder of Redtail Creative, McKinley views her role as more than just marketing. She sees herself as a creative problem solver, leveraging a collective of experts to bring imaginative solutions to life. “We are truly limited by our imaginations in what we can do and solve for our clients,” she states, emphasizing the boundless potential of creative marketing.

What excites McKinley the most is the process of bringing ideas to fruition. “I love building things, solving problems, and figuring out how to make things more and more efficient and valuable,” she shares, expressing her passion for innovation and efficiency in marketing strategies.

McKinley acknowledges the current challenges in real estate, from commission lawsuits to sexual harassment scandals. Her advice to professionals in this turbulent time is to stay grounded in ethics and personal values. “Do the next right thing,” she advises, emphasizing the importance of presence, mindfulness, and aligning business practices with personal convictions.

Understanding the role of nurture marketing

Nurture marketing, a central tenet of Redtail Creative’s philosophy, focuses on regularly engaging past clients in meaningful ways. “Directing a significant portion of marketing dollars to keep your existing customers happy is a turning point for most businesses,” McKinley explains, highlighting the cost-.

McKinley underscores the importance of third-party validation in marketing, noting how customer reviews and success stories lend credibility and influence consumer behavior. She advocates for nurturing relationships through knowledge sharing and addressing genuine client needs, creating a balanced exchange of energy and value.

At Redtail Creative, staying ahead in the fast-paced world of marketing means embracing continuous learning and experimentation. “We are a collective of life-long students,” McKinley says, describing how her team’s diverse expertise and willingness to explore new ideas keep them at the forefront of marketing innovation.

Redtail Creative prioritizes ethical practices and aligns with companies that share their values. “Integrity is a noun, but we actively practice the verb of integrating mind, heart, and spirit,” McKinley states, underscoring their commitment to working with impact-driven, heart-centered clients.

What sets Redtail Creative apart is its deep commitment to understanding and reflecting the core essence of its clients’ businesses. McKinley and her team employ mindfulness and active listening to mirror clients’ intentions accurately, ensuring that marketing strategies are aligned with the business’s heart and purpose.

Creating an ‘intentional business’

In her book, The Intentional Business, McKinley emphasizes the importance of aligning business practices with core missions and purposes. She believes that prosperity flows from this alignment and that self-reflection is key to maintaining this congruence.

Looking ahead, McKinley sees a significant role for AI in automating aspects of real estate marketing. However, she cautions against losing the human touch. “Abdicating your human voice is a bad idea,” she warns, advocating for a balanced approach that combines technology with human insight and creativity.

McKinley’s mindfulness practices, derived from her yoga training, play a crucial role in her business approach. “A well-aligned brand is impossible to miss and is memorable,” she notes, emphasizing the importance of presence and active listening in creating effective marketing strategies.

As a woman and LGBTQ+ business owner, McKinley advises others to stay true to their vision and find supportive communities. She encourages entrepreneurs to embrace their unique perspectives, continuously learn, and align their businesses with their deepest values.

Molly McKinley has carved out a remarkable niche in marketing, especially in the realm of real estate, through her innovative and ethical approach. She infuses mindfulness and creativity into her marketing strategies, setting an inspiring example for entrepreneurs and marketers.

In an industry that’s constantly changing, her insights and methods provide a guide to facing the digital age’s challenges and opportunities with both integrity and clear intent.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.