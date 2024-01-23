Congratulations on surviving 2023 and welcome to 2024. It’s safe to say that the real estate industry had a lot of turmoil and uncharted waters for many companies and agents.

Looking forward to this year and the years to come, I have tried to narrow down what I think the biggest challenges are that will continue to shape the direction of the industry. I have boiled these concepts into three simple “I’s” — indecision, inventory and interest rates.

Indecision

If there is one universal truth I have learned from my time in real estate and mergers, it’s that “Time kills all deals.” That holds true for buyers and sellers as well. The longer people have to think about their options, the less likely they will be to finally make the jump and complete a transaction.

Getting buyers and sellers off the fence can make or break an agent’s pipeline. So, what can be done to help hedge against this obstacle?

Focus on life changes. Think of the life events that force people to make real estate moves: death, divorce, disability, diamonds, diapers, etc. These folks are far more likely to transact quickly and decisively. Turn your marketing efforts toward making yourself the resource when the time comes.

Use the takeaway sale — as my CEO likes to say, “The fear of loss is often stronger than the opportunity for gain.” Learn to paint a picture of what life looks like if they fail to move forward with their plans. This can help move them off the starting line to begin the process.

Inventory

This should come as no surprise to anyone in the real estate industry, but we have an inventory problem in this country. Sellers are holding on to their properties, homes are being scooped up and placed into short-term vacation management, and fewer homes are being lost to foreclosure.

Those are just a few reasons that buyers have limited choices. If I could crack the code, I could make a good living telling others how.

Change your tactics to help break through the indecision dam that is holding back inventory.

Hammer your sphere of influence: These are the people most likely to work with you or connect you with others who may need your service. Find consistent and unique ways to stay connected.

Widen your expertise. Think of new verticals where you can get business. Areas like property management, investment properties, commercial, etc., can be a goldmine of new business that can bolster your revenue through a changing market.