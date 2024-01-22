Smart home expert Brandon Doyle checked out this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, highlighting tech elements today’s homebuyers and homeowners want to know more about.

The Consumer Electronics Show, otherwise known as CES 2024, is the premier global event showcasing the latest technological innovations. It has been a spectacle of advancements, particularly in the realm of smart home technology.

As real estate professionals, understanding these developments is crucial for navigating the evolving landscape of homebuyer preferences and market trends. Here are some of this year’s most significant tech trends from CES 2024 and their potential impact on the real estate industry.

AI: The buzzword of the year

Artificial intelligence (AI) was a pervasive theme at CES 2024, featured in almost every product category. From smart appliances to home security, AI’s integration promises enhanced efficiency, personalization and user experience.

For instance, Govee’s AI-powered lighting solutions create dynamic scenes for various home settings, suggesting a future where home environments adapt intelligently to occupants’ needs.

Revolutionary home appliances

LG’s showcase included a transparent screen and an energy-efficient washer/dryer combo, emphasizing space-saving and energy conservation — two key considerations for modern homeowners.

Whirlpool introduced SlimTech Insulation in refrigerators, 66 percent thinner yet offering 25 percent more capacity, which signifies a leap in appliance efficiency and design.

Electric vehicles (EVs) and home integration

During Sony’s press conference, the Afeela was driven on stage with a PlayStation controller and remote technology. Not to be outdone, BMW had a demonstration where they were driving a car completely remotely from a location offsite with a traditional steering wheel, peddles and screens which imitated the actual car.

Meanwhile, Honda showcased concept cars, hinting at the future of EV design and its influence on residential EV charging solutions. While these concepts may not come to market anytime soon, they illustrate the growing synergy between home technology and automotive advancements.

Lighting and power management innovations

GE Lighting, a Savant company, has expanded its product lines with dynamic lighting effects and integrated power management systems. The ability to manage energy consumption and backup power solutions like the ones offered by Savant, EcoFlow, Emporia and others will become more commonplace in years to come.

Smart locks and home security



Advances in smart locks, such as U-tec’s compatibility with Apple Key and Lockly’s Visage with facial recognition, offer enhanced security features, a key selling point in the modern home security market.

Securam, U-Tec and Aqara are all expanding into other smart home categories, which reflects the growing demand for integrated, comprehensive home automation systems. Now, when you unlock your front door, it could turn on a light or disarm your security system.

Cleaning and maintenance: Robot vacuums and lawnmowers

Roborock introduced advanced robot vacuums with AI detection, voice control and multi-function capabilities, indicating a shift towards more autonomous home maintenance. Narwal demonstrated innovative designs like anti-tangle brushes and dirty water detection, highlighting convenience and efficiency. Dreame added a TriCut brush to its flagship robot vacuum, which eliminates tangles from hair.



Both Ecovacs and Dreame announced robot lawnmowers, and Yarbo demonstrated its modular lawnmower/snowblower. These systems all use advanced GPS and other sensors to operate autonomously within a defined area without installing a guide wire.

Cameras and surveillance

Reolink has a new line of point-of-entry, dual-lens cameras along with enhanced Wi-Fi cameras with AI recognition, tracking, and a new base station to record footage locally. Abode announced the world’s first Wi-Fi HaLow, Ultra Long Range, battery-powered, AI-enabled smart home security camera with a range of over one mile.

For real estate professionals, these technological advancements offer a new dimension for property listings and marketing. Highlighting features like energy-efficient appliances, integrated EV charging solutions, advanced home security systems and AI-powered maintenance tools can significantly enhance a property’s appeal to tech-savvy buyers.

Moreover, understanding these trends enables Realtors to advise clients on potential upgrades that can increase a property’s value and appeal in a competitive market. As smart home technology becomes a standard expectation rather than a luxury, Realtors who are knowledgeable about these innovations will be better equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving real estate landscape.

CES 2024 has not only unveiled cutting-edge technology but has also set the tone for future home design and functionality. For the real estate industry, these advancements are not just gadgets and gizmos but essential components of the modern, connected home that appeals to a new generation of homebuyers.