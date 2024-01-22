Inman Connect New York is LIVE this week! Experience the pulse of the real estate industry in person or join us from anywhere in the world — the future of real estate is unfolding now. Get your virtual ticket here.

Today, Inman announces the honorees for its inaugural class of MLS Reinvented honorees, recognizing the contributions of 22 leaders who are powering the MLS ecosystem forward across America.

Launching ahead of the meaningful conversations set to take place at Inman Connect New York starting tomorrow, this new MLS Reinvented award is the first of its kind in the industry.

“The MLS offers consumers unparalleled benefits” stated Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. “This recognition underscores the importance of embracing innovation and pushing the boundaries of industry standards. It highlights the dedication and commitment of leaders to drive the MLS into a new era of efficiency and effectiveness, ultimately enhancing the real estate ecosystem.”

The 2024 MLS Reinvented honorees include:

Art Carter of California Regional MLS

Brian Donnellan of BrightMLS

Denee Evans of Council of MLS

Richard Haggerty with OneKey MLS

Dionna Hall of BeachesMLS

Teresa King Kinney of the Miami Association of Realtors

Gene Millman of REcolorado

The MLS Reinvented class joins a prestigious list of Inman industry recognitions for the year, including the recently announced 2024 Power Players and New York Power Brokers. Award winners are being celebrated this week at Inman’s flagship event, Inman Connect New York.

From leadership and marketing to proptech and AI, Inman awards are the most coveted in the industry. Public nominations for 2024 Inman Awards are currently open and all members of the Inman community are invited to submit nominees for consideration.