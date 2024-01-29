Mitchelson will work with the Corcoran Affiliate Network’s sales team to lead strategic growth through the addition of new Corcoran affiliates.

Corcoran Group announced on Monday the hiring of Scott Mitchelson to serve as senior vice president of global development as the brokerage continues to expand its franchise operation.

According to Corcoran’s announcement, Mitchelson will work with the Corcoran Affiliate Network’s sales team to lead strategic growth through the addition of new Corcoran affiliates both in the United States and abroad.

“As the successful expansion of the Corcoran brand aspires to reach even further, I am thrilled to welcome Scott to our team,” Corcoran Affiliates President Stephanie Anton said in a statement. “His extensive sales experience and immense industry knowledge is sure to provide an immediate impact for Corcoran, expanding our network of valuable affiliate partners in key markets across the globe.”

Mitchelson most recently held the position of regional president at the Pacific Northwest brokerage Windemere Real Estate, where he oversaw operations across Oregon, southwest Washington and Hawaii.

Mitchelson’s position with Corcoran represents a homecoming of sorts to parent company Anywhere Real Estate, where Mitchelson held various positions between 2000 and 2011, when the company was known as Realogy. He brings a total of 25 years of real estate experience to the new role.

“I am truly excited to work alongside Corcoran’s esteemed leadership, strong existing affiliate network, and talented sales and support teams to continue growing the iconic brand across the globe,” Mitchelson said in a statement. “Through pairing my professional experience with Corcoran’s innovative and specialized franchise offerings, I’m confident that we will achieve remarkable results within the dynamic global real estate market.”

Since launching in 2020, Corcoran’s affiliate network has grown steadily. In 2023, the network added new affiliates in Northern California, New Jersey and Texas, as well as international affiliates with Corcoran Magri Properties in Lake Garda and Verona, Italy, along with Corcoran Horizon Properties in Ontario, Canada.

