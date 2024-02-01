In his latest Snapshot profile, Brandon Doyle talks to Dirk Zeller who has left an indelible mark on the industry as he balances his roles as a family man, entrepreneur, coach and author.

Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

Dirk Zeller’s real estate career began in 1990, influenced by his parents’ successful property investments. Following his father’s wisdom, Zeller ventured into the industry as an agent and a savvy investor, focusing on building a significant portfolio while maintaining a high income to support his investments.

His role as a husband and father is at the heart of Zeller’s story. Married for 33 years to Joan, and father to Wesley and Annabelle, both adopted, Zeller cherishes the miracle of parenthood. His family-centric values have shaped his approach to life and business, grounding him in principles that transcend the often frenetic pace of the real estate world.

Sharing a wealth of experience through coaching

As the CEO of Real Estate Champions since 2000, Zeller has coached countless brokers, teams and agents, sharing his wealth of experience and insights. His transition to coaching, speaking, and writing in 2000 was influenced by his encounter with Zig Ziglar, who saw Zeller’s potential and encouraged him to develop a speaking business.

Today, Zeller continues to expand his investment portfolio, embracing opportunities to develop real estate and adding to his impressive collection of 81 rental properties.

What excites Zeller the most is witnessing the success of others. Whether it’s through coaching or his role as a speaker, he finds immense satisfaction in guiding individuals toward achieving wealth and financial independence. Zeller’s philosophy centers on the idea that increased income should translate into increased wealth, a concept he diligently teaches.

Distractions are the primary struggle for agents

Zeller identifies the primary struggle for agents today as the overwhelming number of distractions and the constant state of interruption. His advice centers on reducing these distractions and focusing on what truly matters. He advocates for designing and defending one’s best three hours of the day, suggesting a pragmatic approach to time management that acknowledges the inevitability of disruptions.

As the author of 11 books, Zeller has firmly established himself as a thought leader in the real estate industry. He emphasizes the importance of clarity in setting specific targets and the need for foundational skills over chasing the latest trends. His mantra is simple: Success is about a few simple habits repeated over time.

Looking at the future of real estate, Zeller sees market cycles as an inevitable aspect of the industry. He believes that while technological advancements will enhance how agents operate, they will not diminish the need for expert, personalized service. Zeller views technology as a tool that, when combined with a real estate professional’s expertise, can significantly reduce market risks for consumers.

Zeller’s career is a testament to the power of continuous learning and teaching. His approach to coaching and leadership in real estate is rooted in a deep understanding of market dynamics, client needs, and the transformative impact of technology. Through his work, he has not only achieved personal success but has also helped countless others realize their potential in the ever-evolving world of real estate.

Balancing his roles as a family man, entrepreneur, coach and author, he has left an indelible mark on the industry. As he continues to shape the future of real estate through his teachings and investments, Zeller’s legacy stands as a beacon for aspiring professionals. It reminds them that success is not just about income but also about building lasting wealth and making a positive impact on others’ lives.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.