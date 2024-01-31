In his latest Snapshot profile, Brandon Doyle offers insight into the SparkTank Media founder’s marketing philosophy and personal commitments.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

Jeff Lobb has 36 years of experience during which he has evolved from a real estate agent to a seasoned coach, guiding others toward success. His story intertwines professional growth with personal commitment, offering insights into balancing work and life and embracing technology.

He credits his family, particularly his wife Tiffany Kjellander, for playing a pivotal role in his career. The hashtag #Lobblife, initially created to segregate personal and professional life online, has become a symbol of their integrated family and business world.

Executing efficiently and embracing tech

As the founder and CEO of SparkTank Media and Coach52.com, Lobb focuses on helping agents, teams and leaders scale their businesses. He emphasizes the importance of being proactive in finding new business and adapting to market changes. His philosophy revolves around executing strategies efficiently and embracing technological advancements.

Lobb’s favorite piece of technology is Highnote.io, which revolutionizes digital content sharing and enhances client engagement. His approach includes leveraging VR, AR, AI and drones to bring a dynamic edge to real estate marketing. He believes in making real estate more relatable and exciting through innovative technology.

Addressing the struggles agents face today, Lobb advises a mix of 75 percent personal and 25 percent business posts on social media. He believes in connecting with people on an emotional level, which is crucial in a people-centric business like real estate.

Creating well-rounded real estate professionals

Lobb’s training programs are designed to create well-rounded real estate professionals. His unique program, “Multi-family Wednesday,” for instance, focuses on investment real estate, nurturing agents to become valuable assets to their clients. Coach52.com offers an on-demand coaching platform, providing year-round sales strategies and marketing solutions.

A sought-after speaker, Lobb engages in 20 to 30 events per year, delivering tactical strategies and focusing on sales processes.

Giving back to the community

His commitment extends beyond his professional endeavors. He actively participates in community activities, including coaching local sports teams and serving as the president of his local board of education. He manages to juggle these roles through effective time management and prioritizing family and community.

As for his legacy, Lobb wishes to be remembered as someone who significantly impacted lives both personally and professionally. He envisions a future where real estate agents are more proactive, innovative and technology-savvy, and where personal connections remain at the heart of the industry.

Jeff Lobb’s passion for technology, coaching and community involvement sets him apart as a leader and innovator in the field. His approach to real estate offers valuable lessons for industry professionals striving for success in an ever-evolving market.

