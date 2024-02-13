Each sale is less about the physical property and more about selling a vision, Adria Lawrence writes. It’s about painting a picture where work-life balance, leisure and personal growth coexist.

In today’s dynamic real estate landscape, the true essence of a home extends far beyond its physical structure. With nearly 20 years in the industry, my philosophy is centered around the concept of “selling a lifestyle.”

I am known for using #changingpeopleslifestyle on my social platforms. That’s because my approach goes beyond just finding a house for my clients. It’s about aligning their aspirations with the perfect space, ensuring that every nook of their new home resonates with the lifestyle they have dreamt of.

So, how can you embark on selling a lifestyle? Let’s dive in.

Understanding the significance of selling a lifestyle

The concept of selling a lifestyle is about integration — melding a client’s vision of life with the tangible elements of a home. It’s not just about the number of bedrooms or the square footage; it’s about how the sunlight will hit the kitchen counter or how the backyard is where their future children will play.

This approach transforms the property search into a journey of enhancing lives, not just acquiring property.

The roots of lifestyle focus

The inspiration for a lifestyle-centric sales strategy is deeply human. It is born out of connections with clients; the privileged insights into their lives and the trust they place in us. These connections allow us to tailor not just a home, but a future that aligns perfectly with their envisioned life chapters.

Discovering lifestyle preferences

To discover what clients want, initial meetings are key. Whether in the office, over coffee or cocktails, the setting is chosen to make clients comfortable, encouraging an open dialogue. Listening intently to their desires allows me to tailor property options to their lifestyle.

Incorporating lifestyle into the sales approach

This approach is immersive. When clients step into a property, they are not just touring rooms, they are foreseeing the future memories they will make in the home. If a client loves hosting and cooking for friends and family, we don’t just show them a kitchen; we guide them through what these gatherings could look like throughout the property. This approach brings the lifestyle they desire one step closer to reality.

I remember working with a couple from Oregon who were relocating to Las Vegas. Their top priorities were easy access to hiking trails, a vibrant outdoor living space and a strong sense of community connection. As soon as I showed them a house that checked all these boxes, they could instantly envision the lifestyle I described, and, without hesitation, they put in an offer for the house.

Evolution of lifestyle selling

Post-2020, homes have taken on multifaceted roles—as offices, entertainment hubs and sanctuaries for health and wellness, adapting to our evolving needs and lifestyles. Pew Research Center notes that a third of U.S. workers now permanently work from home.

The old paradigms of selling homes have shifted; now, each sale is less about the physical property and more about selling a vision. It’s about painting a picture where work-life balance, leisure and personal growth coexist. We’re no longer just selling spaces; we’re curating the backdrop for our client’s future memories and milestones.

Adria Lawrence, a top-performing real estate agent in Las Vegas. She began her career in 2005 as a New Home Specialist before transitioning to the residential resale sector, driven by her passion for representing homeowners directly. Connect with her on Instagram and Facebook.