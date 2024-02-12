U.S. commercial real estate commissions could show the way forward for residential buyer commissions. Joe Rath from Redfin, Russ Cofano of Collabra Technology, Ed Zorn from CRMLS and moderator James Dwiggins discuss how at Inman Connect New York.

At Inman Connect New York, four leading experts — Joe Rath from Redfin, Russ Cofano of Collabra Technology, Ed Zorn from CRMLS and moderator and NextHome CEO James Dwiggins — delved into the future of real estate commissions. They discussed the shift toward negotiation practices similar to those seen in U.S. commercial real estate, especially for buyer’s agents.

This comes as a response to the ongoing commission lawsuits navigating through the courts. Their insights provided a comprehensive overview of the current state of commissions and anticipated changes in how real estate professionals can negotiate and earn them.

Watch the entire session via the video at the top of this post.

