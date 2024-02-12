Frances Katzen and Courtney Poulos talk with moderator Dana Cadena about the importance of buyer representation, understanding your contracts, professionalism in the industry and more at ICNY.

Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

How well do you understand contracts? In this Inman Connect New York session moderated by Dana Cadena, Douglas Elliman’s Frances Katzen and ACME Real Estate’s Courtney Poulos talk about how important it is to understand contracts and, specifically, the guidelines in place for them in your state.

Each real estate professional has learned some hard lessons through tough transactions. They also discussed the importance of buyer representation, challenges to professionalism in the industry and more.

Watch the entire session via the video at the top of this post.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, or Threads.