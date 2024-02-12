How well do you understand contracts? In this Inman Connect New York session moderated by Dana Cadena, Douglas Elliman’s Frances Katzen and ACME Real Estate’s Courtney Poulos talk about how important it is to understand contracts and, specifically, the guidelines in place for them in your state.
Each real estate professional has learned some hard lessons through tough transactions. They also discussed the importance of buyer representation, challenges to professionalism in the industry and more.
Watch the entire session via the video at the top of this post.
