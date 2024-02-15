Bekki Shae Smith is a regional director for the Georgia Association of Realtors and past president of the Cherokee Association of Realtors.

Bekki Shae Smith is joining one of the top brokerages in Atlanta, leaving her current post to become managing broker at Path & Post Real Estate.

Smith was previously a business partner at Local Realty North ATL and a former broker-owner at Red Barn Real Estate Alpharetta.

Path & Post is a boutique brokerage among the top large teams in Georgia, according to RealTrends and Zillow.

“Bekki Shae’s professional journey demonstrates a genuine passion for building meaningful connections with people,” said Path & Post CEO Brad Nix. “Her infectious energy and appreciation for our unique business model is a great fit. We look forward to growing our business for years to come.”

Her family has been in real estate in Georgia for generations. She joined the industry as part of a career change in 2017 and won her association’s Rookie of the Year award the same year.

“We are excited to bring Bekki Shae’s authentic and caring leadership to our team,” said Path & Post President Becky Babcock. “She aligns with our team’s core values of respect, unity and the golden rule.”

