“Although both affordable housing and [single-family rental] starts fell somewhat in 2023 coming off record 2022 numbers, construction in both segments is well above previous years,” the report reads. “Affordable housing starts totaled 67,000 in 2023 … more than three times the totals in 2013 and 2014. Similarly, starts of SFR communities with 50-plus units reached 32,600 in 2022, a tenfold increase from 2013 and 2014.”