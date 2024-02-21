MoxiCloud was formed to officially recommend unique technologies that can better a user’s use of the many business solutions MoxiWorks offers.

Software company MoxiWorks announced a new member of its MoxiCloud partnership program, an initiative to work with like-minded technology providers in a collective effort to better brokers, teams and agents.

HomeStack is a custom mobile app builder for the industry, allowing users to assemble tools features and other needs to better their business, according to an announcement Friday.

MoxiWorks called HomeStack “a rapidly growing proptech startup with one goal — to reinvent the way real estate is done today” in the announcement. “With this addition to the MoxiCloud, MoxiWorks clients can integrate their HomeStack built app into their MoxiWorks product suite.”

MoxiCloud was formed to officially recommend unique technologies that harness MoxiWorks’ business solutions. Members number 150 and range from transaction managers Dotloop and DocuSign to image enhancement company BoxBrownie and data-driven leadership evaluator Sisu, among others, including Google.

HomeStack boasts 30,000 users, according to its website. Its user experience empowers customers to assemble a series of off-the-shelf features and custom communication needs, leveraging a white-labeled approach to brokerage branding. Apps can used their own name, be deployed by any number of agents and connect to any local multiple listing service needed to drive business. It can also integrate data directly from a user’s existing tech-stack.

HomeStack CEO Will Grewal said working with MoxiWorks “was easily one of the best decisions we’ve made for the real estate industry.”

“Their APIs are world class,” Grewal said in a statement. “We’re operating at scale (10M+ alerts per month) and their systems can handle it. MoxiWorks’ tech is reliable, designed with intent and has allowed us to focus on our core — innovating with mobile.”

Grewal built the company with his co-founder and one-time college roommate Matt Potter in 2012 and Krista Hannahs, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, is proud to partner with the two innovators, according to the press release, saying HomeStack’s tools give their customers a “leg up” on competition.

“Brokers and their agents are always on the hunt for the best way to not only communicate with their clients, but to stay informed on their activity, and likelihood to buy or sell,” she said. “Organizations like HomeStack are pushing to help improve efficiency and effectiveness in technology-enabled agents around the industry.”

Other recent MoxiCloud companies include Local Logic and Milestones. Inman reviewed its back-office product for brokers and office managers called MoxiBalance earlier this year, noting its 1099 reporting for agents, simple balance sheet generation, easy P&L reports and consolidated payment gateways for each avenue of brokerage revenue so all income is in one place.

