One of the more robust proptech-partner networks in the industry is now slightly more geographically minded, as MoxiWorks welcomes market-intelligence firm Local Logic to its MoxiCloud.

The omnichannel marketing software company’s partner-referral list now has more than 150 members, many of them major names in real estate technology, the company said in a June 13 announcement sent to Inman. Having been in the space for almost a decade, Local Logic fits the bill.

MoxiWorks’ Director of Strategic Partnerships Krista Thomsen said in a statement that Local Logic, as a location-intelligence system, is the first proptech of its kind to join the MoxiCloud, which provides users a wide variety of options to further the benefits of MoxiWorks’ many solutions.

“With neighborhood profiles, local demographics, location scores, points of interest and much more added to the listings on your website, those listings will stand out against other websites and the MLS,” Thomsen said. “This is a big differentiator for brokerages.“

Local Logic’s solution offers users an array of market data to use in email marketing, sales, websites and other forms of client communication and presentations. It marries traditional market information with demographic insights and overall activity breakdowns to create individualized profiles of towns and cities.

Users of MoxiWebsites can directly integrate Local Logic’s tools into their domains to enrich listing pages, blog posts, SEO efforts and other marketing assets. It holds information on over 250 million individual addresses.

“Since 2015 Local Logic has been providing real estate professionals with highly accurate, real-time data and analysis to help supplement their natural intuition,” the announcement reads.

It was only in May that Local Logic announced a partnership with California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), the nation’s largest multiple listing service.

The company’s data tools, which blanket more than 75 billion data points, are also popular among commercial developers, municipal planning teams, investors and real estate developers.

As the national real estate market remains at a stalemate, agents are required to position themselves as locally credible, able to understand the nuance of every zip code, street and community in which they help consumers become new homeowners. Tools like Local Logic can also assist those agents seeking methods to penetrate new markets in pursuit of untapped business.

Moreover, they empower agents to unearth new opportunities for existing clients.

“The MoxiWorks team has solidified its position as one of the most innovative and reliable technologies a broker or agent can utilize,” said Vincent Charles-Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic. “This partnership is an exciting and valuable next step for Local Logic.”

