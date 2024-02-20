Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Mortgage customer relationship management solution Jungo is now integrated with Homebot, allowing lenders to provide prospects with personalized insights that can help them make informed decisions about their real estate investments, mortgages and financial planning.

Jungo, which claims to be the first mortgage customer relationship management (CRM) solution built on top of Salesforce, says integration with Homebot provides loan officers with real-time data and insights into market trends, interest rates and property values, “ensuring you always have the latest information to share with your clients.”

San Diego-based Jungo‘s other integrations include Blend, BombBomb, Calyx Point, Encompass, Floify, Mortech and Optimal Blue.

Denver-based Homebot is a home finance education portal that helps mortgage loan officers and real estate agents be seen as trusted advisers and drum up new, repeat and referral business by delivering actionable intelligence throughout the homeownership cycle.

Homebot says mortgage loan officers can use its service to strengthen relationships with real estate agents and mine their own databases to create “a referral engine to generate a consistent flow of new prospects.”

Founded in 2015, Homebot was acquired in 2020 by ASG, a software business that buys, builds and operates vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. The following year, Homebot acquired NestReady, which provides property search engines and other tools to help lenders build relationships with homebuyers.

Competing mortgage CRM tools include Aidium, Mortgage iQ, Unify, Williston Financial Group‘s Volly and Intercontinental Exchange’s Surefire and Velocify services.

Get Inman’s Mortgage Brief Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter