The New York City-based real estate news site, a resource for buyers, sellers and renters, briefly ceased publication last week before announcing Monday it had been acquired

Brick Underground has avoided running into a brick wall.

The CEO of the New York-focused real estate news site announced the site she founded 15 years ago to help buyers, sellers and renters navigate the Big Apple will be acquired after a last-minute buyer stepped forward.

Teri Karush Rogers | Brick Underground CEO

Even as recently as last week, CEO Teri Karush Rogers said the site was still headed for a total shutdown on the last day of February, and writers began adding preludes to stories saying goodbye on the final day of publication.

But a last-minute anonymous buyer stepped forward and struck a deal to keep the site running, Rogers announced on Monday.

“Thanks to an incredible outpouring of support from our readers, contributors, real estate community and our colleagues in the media, we’ve come to an agreement on terms with an acquirer who believes in our mission as much as we do,” Rogers wrote on LinkedIn on Monday.

Rogers founded Brick Underground in May 2009, as the country was nearing the end of the Great Recession but while real estate prices were still cratering. 

The site acts as a resource for buyers, sellers, renters and others in the New York City real estate industry.

Rogers said the site would get a new management team while maintaining its editorial integrity and continuing to achieve its core mission.

“I’ll be leading Brick Underground until the end of March, with the new ownership taking over on April 1,” Rogers said. At that point, “we’ll be announcing more details about the new team and some exciting new ideas for Brick.”

