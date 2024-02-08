The site started as an objective resource for renters and buyers moving to or living in New York City. Staff holds out hope for a sale this month.

Brick Underground, a media company that’s focused on life and real estate in New York City, will shut its doors this month unless it finds a buyer.

That’s according to the company’s founder and CEO Tari Karush Rogers, who shared the news of her site’s possible demise in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“I have some difficult news to share,” Rogers wrote. “After 15 years serving the New York City community, Brick Underground will suspend publishing this month unless a buyer steps forward.”

Rogers started the site after writing as a real estate correspondent for The New York Times.

The site has grown to include an editorial team that publishes about 20 articles per week for multiple newsletters, a podcast and more. The site focused on real estate and living in the city and was named Best Real Estate Website in the U.S. three times by the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE).

“From the outset, Brick Underground aimed to be more than a website,” Rogers wrote. “We took pride in our independence, carving out a niche that resonated deeply with our audience.”

The site provides news, guides and how-tos for existing or prospective renters and buyers in the Big Apple.

Managing Editor Jennifer White Karp wrote on LinkedIn that the site shuttering would be a big loss for the city, but held out some hope for a next chapter.

“Don’t count us out yet. Our team is small, and we’re scrappy, and we have pivoted like crazy over the years,” she wrote.

Read the full statement from Tari Karush Rogers below:

“I have some difficult news to share.

After 15 years serving the New York City community, Brick Underground will suspend publishing this month unless a buyer steps forward. This decision comes with a heavy heart and deep gratitude to our readers, staff, contributors, and advertising partners.

From the outset, Brick Underground aimed to be more than a website. We took pride in our independence, carving out a niche that resonated deeply with our audience. Our commitment to service journalism and our community was recognized by the hundreds of readers who wrote to us for advice over the years and by the National Association of Real Estate Editors, who honored Brick Underground three times with a gold award for Best Real Estate Website in the U.S.

The privilege of working alongside an array of immensely talented editors and writers, each sharing a deep-seated commitment to service journalism, has been one of the most rewarding parts of this journey. Their dedication to delivering insightful, practical advice has made Brick Underground a trusted companion in the complex world of NYC real estate.

However, despite our passion and commitment, the economic reality of running an independent media site has caught up with us. The evolving digital advertising landscape has only compounded these challenges, making it increasingly difficult for us to sustain our operations. Unless we find a buyer for the site, this will be Brick Underground’s final month.

As we prepare to close this chapter, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who has been a part of the Brick Underground story. Your support, engagement, and trust have been the driving force behind our success.

I also want to highlight the incredible talent within our team who are now seeking new opportunities. Our managing editor, Jennifer White Karp, has been instrumental in shaping our content over the past six years with her sharp editorial skills and deep understanding of New York real estate. Senior writer Celia Young has consistently delivered compelling stories with her exceptional writing and insightful analysis. On the business side, our operations, accounts management, digital advertising expert and all-around great guy, Lee Weinstein, who has been my right-hand person for the last eight years, has been indispensable to our operations. If you’re looking to add exceptional talent to your team, I would be more than happy to introduce you to these outstanding professionals.

Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your New York story.

Warmest regards,

Teri Rogers

