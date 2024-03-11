After three years as president, Marc King has stepped down from his post at Keller Williams Realty. CEO Mark Willis will take over King’s responsibilities.

The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

Two weeks after Keller Williams’ annual Family Reunion conference, Marc King has stepped down as the Texas-based brokerage’s president, effective immediately.

Inman learned of the news Monday afternoon through an internal email that was sent to the company’s more than 180,000 agents. In the email, King said it was time to focus on his family and personal life, which suffered as he helped guide Keller Williams through an especially tough housing market.

“KW is not about what you get; it’s about who you become,” he said. “Over the past 23 years, this company and its wonderful relationships have helped me become a better person, a better leader, and most importantly, a better husband, stepfather, brother, and son.”

“My heart is full of gratitude for every opportunity I have had here, and I can say I’ve given every role 100 percent effort and heart,” he added. “It is now time for me to truly put God and family first and then focus on business. The pandemic, social unrest, wars, fires, lawsuits, and market contraction required more time on business, and it’s time that I make up for that.”

King, who stepped up to the helm in 2021 after more than two decades as a divisional leader and operating principle of multiple market centers, said he will continue to serve the company as an advisor and focus on building out the franchisor’s growing education empire with Coursera and Kaplan.

“Today is bittersweet for me at KWRI, and I have chosen to transition into a different role,” he said. “I am excited about the future. I am not going anywhere. I will be doing what I am most passionate about and love. That is pouring into our team leader community and reimagining FSO as a best-in-class educational platform that will drive growth.”

“I will forever be grateful for my five years in that role and the director of growth and divisional leader roles,” he added.

Returning KW giant Mark Willis will take over King’s responsibilities, and will now serve as president and CEO.

“We respect, admire, and are grateful for Marc’s work as president of KWRI,” Willis said of King’s tenure. “We are excited that Marc will continue as an influential training and coaching leader for our Franchise Systems Orientation and the reinvigorating of our Team Leader and Keller Williams experiences; these are areas in which Marc is passionate and arguably peerless in his ability to be influential.”

Along with the announcement of King’s departure, Keller Williams confirmed rumors of another round of layoffs. The layoffs included 30 full-time employees across several departments, and were the result of the company’s renewed focus on its “core strengths and advantages.”

“As for the layoffs that occurred at KWRI, we wish all these people the very best and are massively grateful for their contributions,” Willis explained in a written statement. “The reduction in force of approximately 30 people at KWRI reflects the direction to get back to our core strengths and advantages — coaching, training, and proprietary technology.”

“As the market continues to evolve, Keller Williams’ strategic direction is to focus more than ever on the models, systems, and tools that got us to where we are today and will propel us to where we are going,” he added. In short, we have decided to eliminate business opportunities that are distracting us.”

“We’re excited for the future of Keller Williams, and we are excited about our partnership with you.”

Developing…

Email Marian McPherson