It’s 2024, and real estate professionals have been discussing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry for quite some time now. Many of these discussions revolve around what AI can do for brokers and agents, aiming to make them more productive and effective, and, of course, how this new technology will undoubtedly make their jobs easier.

While the potential of AI technology is impressive, with its seemingly endless list of tasks it can accomplish — tasks that will only grow in complexity and sophistication over time — I sometimes feel like the only one at the AI party not having a good time. Let me explain.

The following, which may raise more questions than answers, will highlight some compliance issues and suggestions for real estate professionals to consider when utilizing AI in their business operations.

The backdrop

I have wanted to write this article for a couple of years now, hoping that the real estate department in my home state would first issue an advisory to its licensees on this subject. When real estate licensees aim to understand the rules better to comply with them, it’s always best to refer to and lean on any advice or guidance the regulator provides, if available.

This becomes especially crucial when agents and brokers begin exploring outside-the-box methods, engaging in real estate activities not explicitly covered or anticipated by existing laws and regulations governing them. Under such circumstances, some licensees become inadvertent “test cases” until we better understand how regulators will regulate and potentially enforce these activities.

As a real estate compliance consultant and former California Department of Real Estate (DRE) investigator, I have an arsenal of compliance stories to share, each emphasizing the critical importance of abiding by the law or facing the consequences of breaching it.

Given my background in compliance and investigations, I always advocate for my licensed clients to approach their actions with thoughtfulness and caution. Real estate licensees should never jump into anything entirely new without thorough vetting — a practice commonly known as risk management.

Against this compliance backdrop, I start to feel concerned that AI technology might create a slippery slope for some licensees who rely on it too heavily or use it in ways incongruent with existing real estate laws. It’s the abuse of this super technology by bad actors that could put a dent in everyone’s AI plans.

In California, there is currently no law or regulation enforced by the DRE, at least not yet, that covers, limits or restricts the use of AI in the course of licensed activity. Some might wonder, “Why would regulators restrict it?”

It’s a valid question. After all, it’s simply a new, fancier set of tools or technologies at a licensee’s disposal. However, as a compliance-minded person who has witnessed numerous investigations involving unlawful conduct and fraud in real estate, I can’t help but wonder about potential pitfalls.