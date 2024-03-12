Inflation rose 0.4 percent in February to an annual rate of 3.2 percent, with shelter and gas costs contributing substantially to the uptick, according to the the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Inflation increased 3.2 percent annually in February, while jumping 0.4 percent from the previous month, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Combined, shelter and gasoline prices contributed more than 60 percent of February’s increase, according to the Bureau’s Consumer Price Index.

While the 3.2 annual rate is well below its peak of 9.1 percent tallied in June 2022, it’s still above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target. Some economists said the data calls into question the likelihood of a soft landing.

“Today’s inflation data puts a question mark on whether the economic soft-landing, that is currently widely expected, will actually be achieved,” Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said.

The updated inflation numbers come eight days before the Fed’s next meeting, which is widely expected to yield no change in interest rates.

Developing 

Email Ben Verde

