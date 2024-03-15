Finding the harmony between tradition and innovation in luxury real estate, Mauricio Umansky writes, is about tapping into time-honored practices while still leaving room for improvisation and creativity.

I’ve been immersed in the world of luxury real estate for more than 20 years, and have learned firsthand that finding the sweet spot between tradition and innovation isn’t just a balancing act —it’s essential to ongoing success.

Here are five guidelines we follow to create a brokerage and a service model where timeless values complement cutting-edge strategies to deliver a white-glove experience for clients.

Collaboration is key

I’m a big believer in the power of teamwork — especially when it comes to blending tradition and innovation. From fresh-faced beginners to seasoned pros, we know everyone brings something unique and valuable to the table.

Fostering a collaborative environment where ideas flow freely, different perspectives are honored, and knowledge is shared creates a cohesive yet multidimensional work environment that can truly anticipate clients’ unique and ever-evolving needs — and serve them better.

Embrace innovation with consideration

Our brokerage was founded on several guiding principles (or as we call them “rules”), one of which is: More of the same is never an option. Because, as all boundary-breaking entrepreneurs know, following the crowd will take you no further than the crowd.

You need to be committed to evolving with the times, thinking bigger and being flexible with your approach to certain time-honored tactics and systems.

Change can be intimidating, both for new and seasoned agents, so I think it’s essential to be thoughtful about implementing new technology. I don’t recommend adopting a new system just because it’s the latest shiny new thing. It has to add value for the agent and the client.

Tech tools must still have a human touch

As the world moves into an age of more AI-powered systems and automated technologies, luxury real estate clients of all backgrounds and generations still appreciate and respond to personalized care. In the realm of luxury real estate, the human connection remains an irreplaceable cornerstone of unparalleled service.

With that in mind, high-tech tools should be designed to enhance, not replace, the personal connections that make our industry special. This leads me to my final point — the importance of maintaining the tradition of human connection and care.

Foster continuous learning and growth

In a rapidly evolving industry, staying ahead of the curve requires a commitment to continuous learning and growth. Encouraging agents to participate in ongoing training programs, industry conferences, and networking events not only enhances their skills but also keeps them informed about the latest trends and market dynamics.

You cannot innovate if you don’t know what people are talking about and what’s going on out in the world. Plus, learning inspires new ideas, which can lead to new paradigm-shifting concepts, tools or solutions.

Keep the human connection alive

While utilizing the best tech to make everyday tasks easier and more streamlined, I encourage agents to still go beyond standard expectations to demonstrate genuine care and attention to detail.

Whether it’s arranging private viewings of properties that reflect the client’s specific tastes or curating bespoke welcome packages showcasing local amenities and attractions, these small yet meaningful touches demonstrate a commitment to fostering a deep (and human) connection with the client.

I also am a big proponent of in-person consultations, where agents take the time to truly understand the unique preferences, lifestyles and aspirations of each client. By listening attentively and empathetically, they can tailor their recommendations to align perfectly with the client’s vision, ensuring a deeply personalized experience that transcends mere transactions.

Finding the harmony between tradition and innovation in the luxury real estate sector is more about tapping into time-honored practices while still leaving room for improvisation and creativity. I truly believe that timeless values guide us, and cutting-edge ideas are what separate us from the crowd.