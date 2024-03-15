Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Marc King Steps Down As President of Keller Williams

Marc King

After three years as president, Marc King has stepped down from his post at Keller Williams Realty. CEO Mark Willis will take over King’s responsibilities. 

Biden’s relaxed new Freddie, Fannie refi requirements irk title industry

Credit: Nathan Howard / Stringer / Getty Images

In a pilot program announced last week, the Biden administration cleared the way for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to let some homeowners refinance mortgages without paying for title insurance.

15 Instagram accounts agents can learn from in 2024

Jimmy Burgess shares 15 agents, team leaders and trainers who can help you find the perfect mix of content to grow your Instagram channel.

7 pitfalls that can ruin your reputation as a real estate agent

Your reputation precedes you in every meeting, showing and negotiation, coach Darryl Davis writes. Every interaction either enforces it or enhances it.

7 ways to create top-of-mind name recognition with no budget

Coach Darryl Davis’ advice for spring? Get creative with your ideas, get courageous with your prospecting and be consistent in your approach to building and branding.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×