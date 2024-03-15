Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.
And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.
Marc King Steps Down As President of Keller Williams
After three years as president, Marc King has stepped down from his post at Keller Williams Realty. CEO Mark Willis will take over King’s responsibilities.
Biden’s relaxed new Freddie, Fannie refi requirements irk title industry
In a pilot program announced last week, the Biden administration cleared the way for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to let some homeowners refinance mortgages without paying for title insurance.
15 Instagram accounts agents can learn from in 2024
Jimmy Burgess shares 15 agents, team leaders and trainers who can help you find the perfect mix of content to grow your Instagram channel.
7 pitfalls that can ruin your reputation as a real estate agent
Your reputation precedes you in every meeting, showing and negotiation, coach Darryl Davis writes. Every interaction either enforces it or enhances it.
7 ways to create top-of-mind name recognition with no budget
Coach Darryl Davis’ advice for spring? Get creative with your ideas, get courageous with your prospecting and be consistent in your approach to building and branding.