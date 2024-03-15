Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

After three years as president, Marc King has stepped down from his post at Keller Williams Realty. CEO Mark Willis will take over King’s responsibilities.

In a pilot program announced last week, the Biden administration cleared the way for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to let some homeowners refinance mortgages without paying for title insurance.

Jimmy Burgess shares 15 agents, team leaders and trainers who can help you find the perfect mix of content to grow your Instagram channel.

Your reputation precedes you in every meeting, showing and negotiation, coach Darryl Davis writes. Every interaction either enforces it or enhances it.

Coach Darryl Davis’ advice for spring? Get creative with your ideas, get courageous with your prospecting and be consistent in your approach to building and branding.