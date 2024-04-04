The seller of the 4.5-acre property at the base of Red Mountain is Canadian professional hockey player-turned-entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi. The buyers are former casino mogul Steve Wynn and financier Thomas Peterffy.

Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – August 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats, and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

An Aspen mansion, currently under contract for $110 million, is poised to set a new record for the city and the entire state of Colorado.

The buyers of the 4.5-acre property at the base of Red Mountain are former casino mogul Steve Wynn and financier Thomas Peterffy, The Wall Street Journal reported. The seller is Canadian professional hockey player-turned-entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, who acquired the home for $72.5 million in 2021. With the estate’s contents, including art and other objects, the total value of the off-market deal racks up to $127 million.

No home in Aspen has ever sold above $100 million.

Aspen saw a spurt of luxury real estate activity starting in 2020, with a smattering of deals in the $30 millions and going upward from there in more recent years. Despite deals hitting figures like $76 million, the elite ski town has yet to see a transaction in the nine-figure range, even as New York, Los Angeles and Palm Beach hit $100 million-plus prices with increasing regularity. Since 2020, there have been about two dozen homes that have sold across the U.S. for $100 million or more, according to Mansion Global.

Wynn and Peterffy both own homes in the same area in Palm Beach and are known to be major GOP donors and friends. However, it was not immediately made clear why they would be purchasing a property together.

Riley Warwick of Douglas Elliman represented both buyer and seller in the deal.

“I wish I could share, but I haven’t been able to share anything,” Warwick told The Denver Post about the details of the transaction.

The massive estate, which looks down on downtown Aspen, was reportedly built in 2006 and spans about 22,000 square feet. It includes 11 bedrooms across both main residence and guesthouse, and features a heated outdoor pool and garage. With the recent enactment of a 15,000-square-foot limit on new homes built in Pitkin County, the estate’s size will become more of a rarity in the area in future years.

Dovigi played professional hockey in the National Hockey League for several years in the late 1990s. He founded GFL Environmental Inc., an environmental services and waste management company, in 2007.

Over the years, he’s become a frequent trader of real estate in Aspen. Just two years ago, he sold a property there for $55 million, which was $10.5 million more than he had purchased it for the previous year, according to records.

Dovigi is also reportedly in contract to buy a newly renovated home in downtown Aspen for more than $40 million.

Peterffy chairs trading platform Interactive Brokers, which he founded in 1993. He stepped down from his CEO position at the company at the end of 2019. His net worth is currently about $35.4 billion, and he is estimated to own about 560,000 acres in the state of Florida, according to Forbes.

Wynn is the previous chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts who launched some of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy casinos, including The Mirage, Treasure Island and Bellagio. He resigned from his positions at Wynn in 2018 after facing dozens of sexual misconduct allegations brought by his former employees. In the summer of 2023, he agreed to cut ties with Nevada’s gambling industry and pay a $10 million fine.

Wynn’s net worth is about $3.4 billion, according to Forbes. The former casino mogul is also currently trying to offload a Beverly Hills mansion, which he first listed for $125 million in January 2021. The estate was relisted at $75 million in January 2024, and another price cut brought the list price down to $65 million as of last month. Last year, Wynn sold a home in Palm Beach for $66 million.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson