The mansion marks the Amazon founder’s third such purchase on Indian Creek Island, an exclusive enclave in Miami with limited availability.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has purchased a third mansion on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, colloquially known as “Billionaire Bunker.”

The off-market transaction racked up a $90 million price tag, according to Bloomberg. The seller was former banker Javier Holtz.

Bezos reportedly plans to live in the new accommodation while demoing his other Indian Creek Island purchases, according to the New York Post.

The 300-acre island has just 41 residential homes in addition to the Indian Creek Country Club, making it one of the most exclusive enclaves in Miami.

Bezos purchased his first Indian Creek home in August 2023 for $68 million. Just two months later, he purchased its $79 million neighbor, a Mediterranean-style mansion.

Bezos’ newest digs last sold in 1998 for $2.5 million, according to property records. The mansion spans more than 12,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The billionaire announced in November that he would be relocating from Seattle to Miami as his aerospace manufacturing company, Blue Origin, continues to operate more out of Cape Canaveral in Florida.

“My parents have always been my biggest supporters,” Bezos wrote on Instagram. “They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger … I want to be close to my parents, and [fiancée] Lauren [Sanchez] and I love Miami. Also, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral.”

Bezos joins a star-studded lineup on “Billionaire Bunker,” which includes Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Carl Icahn. However, New York Post sources say some of the island’s residents may resent Bezos’ breadth of property ownership.

“This is the hottest spot in the country right now,” a New York Post source said. “If there is one thing wealthy elites want, it is a slice of exclusivity. Property on the island is already scarce, so there is no doubt that Bezos making off-market deals will rile up a few who have been eyeing homes there.”

Bezos has a net worth of $203.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Recent moves by the billionaire have raised questions about his long-term goals, however. In February 2024, Bezos offloaded $8.5 billion worth of Amazon shares, his largest divestment from the company since 2021. It is unclear where the proceeds of that divestment went.

In addition to his Miami holdings, Bezos owns properties in luxury markets across the country, including Washington, Maui and Beverly Hills.

