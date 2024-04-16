At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Two major multifamily management firms in the Sun Belt have announced a merger this week, creating a new national organization with 1,150 employees and 47,000 units under their management.

Phoenix-based MEB Management Services and St. Petersburg, Florida-based Weller Management announced their merger on Monday, creating the nationally focused management entity Bryten Real Estate Partners following a year of internal planning, according to a news release.

Units managed by the new company span multiple states including Arizona, New Mexico, Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York and Texas. Buildings serviced by the company include build-to-rent communities, mid-rise apartment buildings, student housing, and garden-style apartments.

In addition to the 47,000 units already managed by the company, more are in development and set to come online throughout 2024 and 2025, according to the news release.

“After more than a year since the merger took place, we are excited to introduce Bryten to the public,” said Libby Ekre, founding principal of MEB and now Bryten. “Both MEB and Weller have built their reputations in multifamily management as respectable, reliable organizations that focus on people first. Our valued residents, clients and team members should expect the same, heightened level of compassion, commitment and quality of service with Bryten.”

The new company will be headquartered in Phoenix with additional offices in Tucson, Denver and St. Petersburg. Leadership will be made up of founding members Scott Cook, Libby Ekre, Joe Emerson and President of Operations John Vranich.

“Going forward, we will continue to provide operational excellence to our clients and provide positive living experiences to our residents,” Emerson said. “Bryten plans to grow our assets under management by supporting our client’s growth objectives, diversifying our portfolio both geographically and in product type while building a team of industry experts with an unmatched level of service.”

