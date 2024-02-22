Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Broker Spotlight: Sally Robling

Name: Sally Ann Robling
Title: Associate broker and partner
Experience: 22 years
Location: Southern Arizona; Tubac, Arizona
Brokerage name: Realty Executives Arizona Territory
Team size: 2
Transaction sides: 100+
Sales volume: $24,000,000+
Awards: Double Diamond and Pinnacle awards

How did you get your start in real estate?

I was a stay-at-home mom and needed to start providing for my daughters. My father asked me if I had the fortitude to be in real estate, and now I can say I do!

I love that real estate does not have any limits. Your actions directly affect the outcome of your business. My dad’s question challenged me and prompted me to work hard. Twenty years later, I am still always working to be better through real estate coaches and designations.

How did you choose your brokerage?

I chose to be a partner with Realty Executives Arizona Territory because we have a great, close, family environment with education opportunities. Realty Executive agents are experienced, seasoned agents with lots of knowledge and support. I am able to have my own office down in Tubac — my expertise is the I-19 corridor, from Sahuarita to Nogales, Arizona.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

The high point in my career was when my daughter, Haley joined my team in 2020. I love working with her every day. She was a Montessori teacher in the Phoenix area and has her masters in Montessori education. When COVID-19 hit and the school transitioned to online, she moved back to Tubac and realized how much she enjoyed being back home and in real estate.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Continue learning. Find a mentor in all aspects of life. I would not be where I am today without the coaching of Theresa Barnabei and Buffini and Company: Real Estate Coaching and Training.

What makes a good leader?

I used to be a second-grade teacher before becoming a mom. I love helping other agents, especially with negotiations.

