No matter what’s going on in the industry at large, everyone has the opportunity to get better, faster and stronger at what they do every day, broker Joseph Santini writes. Here are 10 easy things to focus on now.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

With all the recent developments in the real estate business and more certainly to come, two things will remain true. People will continue to buy and sell real estate every day, everywhere, in every market — and business will go to the most skilled real estate professionals.

Regardless of how this business changes, the agents who change with it will continue to outperform the market.

The good news is that everyone has the opportunity to get better, faster and stronger at what they do every day.

Here are 10 easy things for you to focus on to ensure your spot at the real estate table in 2024.

Treat your buyers just like you would a seller on a listing appointment. Demonstrate to the buyer exactly what you will do for them, why you are so Demonstrate to the buyer exactly what you will do for them, why you are so valuable to them, and why the transaction will be successful. Become an expert with your buyer representation agreement, just like you are with your listing agreement. Practice communicating what it is and how it benefits the buyer, and practice handling all the Practice communicating what it is and how it benefits the buyer, and practice handling all the objections that you may hear. Up your listing game. Get ready to explain to the seller all the options available to market their property, including using the buyer agent coop commission. The best communicators will do very well here. Pick the customers that you want to work with very carefully. When a seller wants to sell in a way that does not work for you, it’s time to pass on the listing. You don’t have to work with everybody. If your buyer does not want to sign the buyer agreement, it’s time to move on and find a committed buyer. Your time is valuable, and you need to make a living. Only work with serious buyers who want to commit. Up your marketing materials. Customers like to read and hold things and review them after your meeting. Create a list of services that you provide as a buyer’s agent . How about a list of different ways to sell and market a home for your sellers? Get more training. Negotiation classes, communication classes and basic sales classes will serve you well, as learning to communicate effectively with your customers is what will win you that business moving forward. Align yourself with a strong brokerage and a good broker to assist you in navigating these uncertain times and to keep you ahead of any changes that come our way. Take care of yourself first. Taking time off and making sure that your body and mind are in top condition are important so that you can perform and win the business that you’re working so hard to make come your way. Do not take your foot off the gas. Now is the time for you to go out there and take business when many agents will let up because they are unsure of what is going on; regardless of the uncertainty that you may feel, it’s full speed ahead, doing the things that you know will bring business to you every day. Get comfortable with uncertainty . This is a skill, and you can get really good at it. Regardless of the environment and how they feel, those who can be confident and keep moving forward will always succeed.

There you have it, 10 things to start working on today to ensure that you will continue to do what you do regardless of what’s happening in the world. Real estate agents are just too valuable and bring too much knowledge and work to the success of the transaction not to be a key part of it.

Be sure to let your customers know every time you do something that benefits them. Email them, call them or meet with them. Often, your hard work goes unnoticed. Be sure to let them know to get the recognition you deserve.

Joseph Santini is a managing broker at Coldwell Banker Realty in Boca Raton, Florida. Connect with him on LinkedIn.