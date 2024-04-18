Find out how team leader Andrew Warburton and The Warburton Team promote the ideal of homeownership for everyone.

April is Teams Month here at Inman. Adding nuance on top of our weekly Teams Beat email newsletter, we’ll serve up top insights from the best team leaders across the country as we dig deeper into what it takes to build a team, scale it, and even leave one.

Name: Andrew Warburton

Title: President of Andrew Warburton, Inc., team leader of The Warburton Team

Full team name: The Warburton Team

Location: Based in Temecula, California, our team expertly manages agents and oversees transactions spanning from Santa Clara to Oceanside, California, ensuring seamless operations across this extensive geographical area.

Rankings: In 2023, we achieved the notable ranking of No. 13 in California, and we have continued to excel, currently holding the No. 12 spot year-to-date in California for 2024. Our performance on a national level is equally impressive, as we are ranked No. 30 in the USA year-to-date.

Team size: As of February 2024, there are 103 team members on The Warburton Team

Transaction sides: 458 in 2023

Sales volume: $211,454,105 in 2023

How did you get your start in real estate?

Since 2002, I have been immersed in the real estate industry, initially as an agent and then advancing to a broker. My passion for real estate and leadership abilities eventually led me to become the team leader of The Warburton Team, formerly known as Warburton Properties. Under my guidance, our team has grown and thrived, reflecting my decades-long commitment to excellence, innovation, and service.

Our real estate team originated from a select core group of agents who fully align with the team’s future vision. They support our ongoing development of cutting-edge systems and technology.

I am very thankful for their unwavering loyalty and dedication. They hold a broad perspective, aiding in the development of customer service systems and platforms tailored for the modern era of the transforming real estate sector.

How did you choose your brokerage?

While our journey began conventionally, centered on assembling agents and facilitating transactions, our mindset has since transformed. Our team recognizes that the trailblazers of tomorrow’s real estate industry are the tech powerhouses, vigorously advocating for consumers and revolutionizing the real estate process.

This shift is wresting control from traditional brokerages and placing it firmly in the hands of the consumer. Transparency and client-centricity are the guiding principles of the burgeoning real estate tech sector.

The members of The Warburton Team wholeheartedly embrace this vision, even if it means stepping out of their comfort zones. They understand the importance of corporate accountability in contrast to the previous emphasis on individual agent autonomy, which may have prioritized the agent over the customer in the past.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Our real estate team draws in agents driven by a common mission: to serve the underserved. In an industry where the phrase “buyers are liars” has often been casually thrown around, our agents stand in stark contrast. They firmly believe that every adult deserves the right to own a home and should be given every chance to realize that dream.

Our agents ardently pursue various financing avenues and grants tailored for first-time buyers, alongside exploring innovative financing solutions for investors aiming to establish generational wealth. Rooted in the conviction of the stability and opportunities historically associated with homeownership, our team members are dedicated to making these aspirations a reality.

What’s your top tip for newly formed teams?

Our team members wholeheartedly embrace the “Amazon Principle,” emphasizing accountability, affordability and availability. These guiding principles drive our business practices.

Recognizing that tech giants are shaping the future of the residential real estate industry by dominating online homebuyer traffic, our agents understand the importance of staying aligned with these principles.

The Warburton Team holds itself accountable through a meticulously tracked series of metrics, ensuring stable and predictable production, thereby delivering invaluable service to our B2B clients.