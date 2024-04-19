The reality TV star has left the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman to start the Erin + Alex Team at Compass with the firm’s Alexandra Hedaya. The team will operate in New York, the Hamptons and Florida.

Real Housewives of New York City star, and former member of the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, Erin Lichy has departed the firm and moved to Compass to launch a new team, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday.

Alongside Compass agent Alexandra Hedaya, Lichy will form the Erin + Alex Team at Compass, which will specialize in marketing properties across New York, the Hamptons and Florida.

“Together, [Lichy and Hedaya] share a vision of redefining how they serve their clients by blending their expertise in luxury marketing, interior design, entertainment and sales,” a press release from Compass stated.

Lichy joined Douglas Elliman in 2018 and became a member of the Eklund Gomes Team in 2021. She specializes in new development, heading up Eklund Gomes Team’s new development sales in Brooklyn, and has represented eight high-profile projects over the course of her career, including Olympia Dumbo and 540 West.

Meanwhile, Hedaya, who hails from Paris, has been an agent at Compass for about two years and has a background in luxury marketing. Over the course of her career, Hedaya has worked with high-end brands like Chanel and Bottega Veneta. One of her current listings is a $30.5 million residence at 432 Park Ave. She also recently represented the buyer of a unit at Central Park Tower that had asked $24.5 million.

Collectively, the new teammates are fluent in seven languages, including French, Spanish and Hebrew.

“We are excited Erin and Alex have chosen to build their team here at Compass,” Compass Tri-State Regional Vice President Gordon Golub said in a statement. “Their genuine dedication to client care and commitment to elevating service standards paired with our technology and network will set them apart.”

With their combined skills and backgrounds, as well as Compass’ technology and referral network, the two agents believe they can bring something new to the luxury market.

“Real estate is not just about transactions. It’s about building lasting connections and making dreams a reality,” Lichy said in a statement. “With Alexandra and Compass, I’m excited to take my career to the next level and offer my clients white-glove service with a friendly approach.”

Added Hedaya, “By blending our diverse backgrounds, language proficiency, and approachable style, we hope to make the luxury real estate buyer and selling process less tense.”

The team’s first listing is a $7.75 million condo at 441 E 57th Street in Sutton Place, and the team will be based out of Compass’s headquarters at 110 Fifth Avenue.

Lichy said she will continue in her role on RHONY, and leverage the media attention to elevate the new team.

Douglas Elliman “wishes Erin the best of luck in all her endeavors,” the firm said in a statement sent to TRD.

Lichy’s move comes on the heels of a few other high-profile agent moves to Compass from Elliman as the two brokerages’ competition heats up. Josh Flagg of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing LA moved to Compass in March, and Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon of HGTV’s Selling New York switched allegiances to the firm at the end of February.

